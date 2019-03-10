Game of Thrones Season 3 Recap: Jon Snow Breaks His Vow, Red Wedding Shatters the Starks

Season 2 of Game of Thrones laid the ground for the battles to claim the Iron Throne. Starks in the North and Lannisters in the King's Landing are preparing to battle it out. While somewhere across the Narrow Sea, Daenerys Targaryen with her dragons and Jon Snow along with the Night's Watch at the Wall are getting ready for the greater war to come.Season three has one of the most memorable weddings of Game of Thrones, the Red Wedding and the fans are introduced to the Second Sons and the Unsullied.As we inch closer to the much-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones 8 on April 14, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 3:After narrowly surviving the White Walkers' attack, Samwell Tarly and Mormont, vow to return to the Wall to warn the Seven Kingdoms about the undead. While Jon Snow meets the King beyond the Wall Rayder and is asked to pledge his loyalty to the Wildlings. At King's Landing, Margaery is impressing the mass with her charity work for the orphans in the Kingdom and Peter Baelish wants to help Sansa escape from the bonding of the Lannisters. At Dragonstone, Davos is rescued by Saan, who breaks his ties with Stannis Baratheon and tries to kill Melisandre. Somewhere far away in Essos, Daenerys is all set to trade for Unsullied- the army of brave heart soldiers.As Robb Stark prepares for the war against the Lannisters, he receives the dreaded news of the sack of Winterfell and the disappearance of his brothers Bran and Rickon. Taking a break from the war, he heads to Riverrun to attend his maternal grandfather's funeral in with her mother Catelyn. Another Stark, Arya along with her new found friends, Gendry and Hot Pie also heads to Riverrun, but on her way she gets into an ambush with the Brotherhood without Banners. At King's Landing, Margaery and her grandmother Olenna, bond with Sansa while in the North, Theon is tortured by his captors. Somewhere in the North, Bran, Rickon, Osha and Hodor meet siblings duo Jojen and Meera and the audience learn that Bran's strange dreams are actually his powers. He is a warg and is able to enter the minds of animals.Robb and Catelyn are in Riverrun to attend the funeral while Tywin plans to send Baelish to Lysa intending to marry him with her for an alliance. While Melisandre leaves Dragonstone for an unknown mission, stating that the blood of a King is required for victory. On the other hand, Hot Pie decides to stay at the inn, Arya and Gendry follow the Brotherhood. Across the Wall, Rayder sends Jon Snow to avenge the massacre at the Fist of the First Men, by attacking attack the Watch. At Astapor Daenerys agrees to trade 8,000 Unsullied and the translator Missandei for one of her dragons. At the war field, where Jaime lies as a captor tries to save Brienne from being raped, but Locke cuts off his sword hand in return.After losing his sword hand, Jaime has lost hopes, but Brienne turns out to be his support trying to pacify the solider. Varys narrates to Tyrion how he became a eunuch encouraging the latter to be patient in the war. At Craster's keep, Craster and Mormont are killed in the struggle, and Tarly helps Gilly escape with her son. At King's Landing, Margaery proposes a marriage between Sansa and Loras. At Essos, Daenerys turns out to be the real sass queen. She meets Kraznys and in order to test the loyalty of the Unsullied army, she orders them to kill their former masters, reclaiming her dragon.Sansa refuses Baelish's proposal and decides to stay in King's Landing. The Lannisters find out Tyrells' plan to marry Sansa to Loras and retaliation, Tywin proposes Sansa's marriage to Tyrion and Cersei's to Loras. After being delivered to Bolton, Jaime confesses to Brienne that he killed Aerys- the Mad King. After a fallout with Karstark Robb is planning to join hands with Frey. Unable to bottle his emotions, Jon Snow breaks his vows and falls for Ygritte. At Essos, the Unsullied, under the guidance of Daenerys select a warrior called Grey Worm as their leader.In King's Landing, Tywin pressurizes Olenna to marry Loras to Cersei and reveals to Tyrion that it was Joffrey who tried to have him killed during the siege. In Riverlands, Melisandre buys Gendry and professes that Arya will kill people in future. As a new deal with Frey Robb agrees to give him Harrenhal and marry his uncle Edmure to Frey's daughter, Roslin. At an unknown location, a mysterious man continues to torture Theon, while in the North, situations between Osha and Meera get tense. Beyond the Wall, Tarly continues to protect Gilly and her son, while Snow and Ygritte manage to climb the Wall.In the North, Jojen advises Bran they should go beyond the Wall to see the raven while Jon Snow's and Ygritte's relationship grow deeper. With much efforts, Arya escapes from the captivity of Brotherhood but is captured by Sandor. In Riverland, Gendry learns that he is bastard of King Robert Baratheon. In King's Landing, Tywin and Joffrey are aware of Daenerys and how she can be a possible threat to the throne. On the hand, Daenerys declared war against the city of Yunkai. Jaime departs for King's Landing but on his way, he learns that Brienne in trouble and hence he returns to Harrenhall her life once again.Against Tyrion and Sansa's wish, their wedding is arranged at the King's Landing. At the wedding feast under the influence of the alcohol, Tyrion causes a scene, while Tywin demands him to impregnate Sansa with their child. However, Tyrion tells Sansa that they will not consummate against her will. At Dragonstone, Melisandre arrives with Gendry in order to use his blood for her spell. In the magical rite, Stannis casts leaches who sucked Gendry's blood in the fire naming three usurpers: Robb, Balon and Joffrey. At Yunkai, Daenerys learns that the city has employed a mercenary called the "Second Sons". Pledging their loyalty to Daenerys, one of their lieutenants Naharis kills the other leaders and comes to Daenerys' side. Beyond the Wall, Tarly and Gilly are attacked by a White Walker. In the fight, Tarly kills the undead with dragonglass dagger.After fighting a White Walker, Tarly, Gilly arrives at the Wall. In a rare event, when Hodor starts panicking during a thunderstorm, Bran enters his mind to calm him down, something that none of the Wildling could do. He also uses his warg ability to save his brother Jon Snow from being killed by a Wildling. Daenerys sends his trusted lieutenants Jorah, Naharis and Grey Worm to break into Yunkai. Robb arrives at the Twins and makes an apology to Walder. According to the deal, Robb's uncle Edmure marries Roslin and soon after the Starks find out that the Walder betrayed them and they are loyal to the Lannisters. In an act of treachery, Walder's men murder Robb, Catelyn, Talisa and most of the Stark bannermen. Meanwhile, Arya arrives at the Twins and sees Robb's direwolf's head mounted on his dead body.We learn that the man behind the massacre(Red Wedding) was Tywin, who plans it with House Frey and gives them a Seat of Riverrun and makes Bolton Warden of the North. Arya and Sandor find some Frey soldiers mocking Robb's death and hence they kill them. In King's Landing, accompanied by Brienne, Jaime reunites with Cersei. In the North, Maester Aemon send ravens to alert the Seven Kingdoms about the White Walkers while Jon manages to escape from Ygritte and returns to Castle Black. In Dragonstone, upon learning about the White Walkers, Stannis decides to head north and aid the Watch against them, while in Essos, Daenerys frees the slaves of Yunkai.: Jeor Mormont, Robb Stark, Talisa Stark, Catelyn Stark