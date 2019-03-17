Game of Thrones Season 4 Recap: The Purple Wedding Divides the Lannisters, Tyrion Kills His Father

Season 3 Game of Thrones filled the audience with anguish and anger at the Red Wedding. In the third season, the Starks separated and devastated while Lannisters and Baratheons struggled with their internal family issues. But all this while, the fight for the Iron Throne never lost its importance. Daenerys, the last of the Targaryen moved to Astapor expanding her rein while Jon Snow unable to bottle his emotions, broke his vows and fell for Ygritte.Continuing conspiracies and political drama in Westeros forward, Season four was a rollercoaster ride of surprises, game-changing plots and some extreme eye-popping bloodshed.With mere weeks remaining for the next and final season of Game of Thrones, season 8 will answer all the many gripping questions that have been vexing millions of GoT fans for years now. But before the final season premiers on April 14, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 4.The Stark ancestral sword is reforged into two new swords by Tywin. One for Jaime and the other one for Joffrey as a wedding present. Oberyn Martell, a Prince from Dorne, arrives in King's Landing with Ellaria Sand, to attend the royal wedding. Unafraid, the prince confesses to Tyrion that he arrives in King's Landing to avenge rape and murder of his sister, Elia, wife of Prince Rhaegar, at the hands of the Lannisters. Far away in the North, Styr and his group of cannibal Thenns reinforce Tormund, Ygritte, and the other wildlings while Jon is released by Maester Aemon after he stayed with the Wildlings. In the Riverlands, Arya reclaims her sword, Needle, from Polliver by killing him and his men. While in Essos, Daenerys is moving towards Meereen, to free the last of the three slave cities.While the Red Wedding of season three anguished the viewers, the Purple Wedding is a sigh of relief. Joffrey and Margaery Tyrell are getting married, exactly the way Joffrey wanted his wedding. Throughout the ceremony, he pounces upon chances to humiliate his Tyrion. But his happiness is short lived, while he's enjoying every bit of his wedding, he chokes at his wine and next moment he falls down dead. The entire blames falls upon Tyrion and Cersei gets him arrested under the charges of treason and murder. At Dreadfort, Ramsey Bolton has tortured Theon to an extent that he has lost his identity and has turned into a submissive slave called 'Reek'. Upset with his actions, his father, Roose Bolton decides to find and kill the remaining Stark children. In Dragonstone, Melisandre orders several people to be burned as a tribute to the Lord of Light.After Joffrey is dead, Tommen begins his grooming to be the next king. Littlefinger, helps Sansa get out of King's Landing. In Dragonstone, Davos is trying to find a way to stock up Stannis' forces and wants requests a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos. The Night's Watch gets a word that the band of Night's Watch rebel have set up camp at Craster's Keep. Jon plans with the Watch to attack them, as they don't want to risk any information leak about Castle Black's defences.Amidst a slave revolt, Daenerys captures Meereen seeks justice for slave children. At sea, Littlefinger reveals to Sansa that he was involved in Joffrey's death while in King's Landing, Olenna confesses to Margaery about her involvement in poisoning the King. She suggests her to seduce Tommen before Cersei turns him against her. While Cersei strongly believes that Tyrion plotted Joffrey's murder, Jaime is convinced of his innocence. Across the wall, a White Walker takes Craster's last newborn son to carry out his secret ritual and transforms the baby into a Walker.Tommen is crowned as the new king. Littlefinger takes Sansa to the Eyrie, posing her as his niece. Over there, he is pressured to marry Lysa Arryn that same day and the audience learns that it was him and Lysa who planned the assassination of Jon Arryn. On the Kingsroad, the Hound and Arya continue mocking and angering each other while Brienne finds out that Podrick has no practical skills as a squire. Beyond the Wall, Jon's group attacks the rebels. On the other hand, Bran wargs into Hodor and kills Locke who attempts to kidnap him. In Meereen, Daenerys decides to bring order to Slaver's Bay and pronounces herself as the queen.Davos successfully manages to convince the Iron Bank to release funds for Stannis and his army. In Meereen, Daenerys realises that her dragons are increasingly becoming uncontrollable. Yara attacks Dreadfort to rescue Theon but he refuses to come with her. In King's Landing, Tyrion appears for the trial for Joffrey's murder. However, all of the witnesses brought in testify against him give a solid testimony. Disappointed by them, Tyrion demands a trial by combat.Following Tyrion demands for trial by combat, Cersei appoints Gregor Clegane as her champion, while both Jaime and Bronn refuse to fight for him. Oberyn turns out to be Tyrion's rescuer who steps up with a motive to avenge Elia's rape and murder by killing the Mountain. At the Wall, Alliser Thorne refuses to seal the tunnel, rejecting Jon's offer. Brienne and Podrick meet Hot Pie on the way and learns about Arya's adventures and decide to travel to the Vale. In Vale, Lysa sees Littlefinger kissing Sansa. Enrages she threatens to push her through the Moon Door, but Littlefinger comes in between and pushes Lysa.In Vale, Sansa reveals her true identity to a council investigating Lysa's death and convinces them of Littlefinger's innocence. The Hound and Arya reach Vale and learn that Lysa is dead. In the North, Ramsay secures Moat Cailin and as a reward, his father Roose legitimizes Ramsay as a Bolton. In King's Landing, the trial by combat begins. Initially, Oberyn takes the lead making the Mountain confess his crimes, but towards the end, The Mountain kills him by crushing his skull with his bare hands. Losing the trial by combat, Tywin sentences Tyrion to death. In Essos, Daenerys exiles Jorah from Meereen after she learns that at some point of time, was spying against her.The Night's Watch prepares itself for the wildling invasion. The latter invades from both the sides and a giant manages to walk through the tunnel. In the invasion, Olly shoots at Ygritte and she dies in Jon Snow's arms. With the help of Jon's direwolf, Ghost, the Night's Watch secures the ground level of Castle Black and Tormund is arrested. Jon predicts that wildlings will not stay calm for a long time and decides to go beyond the Wall to find and kill Mance Rayder.Jon finds Mance Rayder and tries to negotiate with him. But he is interrupted by Stannis and his army who overrun the wildling camp, taking Mance as a prisoner. Guided by his visions, Bran and his party arrive at a large heart tree where they are attacked by skeletal beasts who kill Jojen. The others are saved by a child, who takes them to the three-eyed raven. The three-eyed raven is revealed to be an old man. In the Vale, Brienne and Podrick come across Arya and the Hound. Brienne engages in a severe battle with the Hound and he's left with critical wounds. He begs Arya to kill him, but she refuses and leaves him to die of his septic injuries. She continues her journey heading to Braavos, with an intention to meet Jaqen H'ghar. In King's Landing, the Mountain who is poisoned by Oberyn's blade is struggling with his life. Tyrion finds that Shae cheated him with Tywin and strangles her to death. Devastated he confronts Tywin and kills him too. Murdering his father, he escapes the city with Varys. In Meereen, Daenerys receives a complaint from a citizen whose daughter was charred by Drogon. As a preventative measure, with a heavy heart, she chains her dragons in the catacombs.(Image courtesy: HBO/Game of Thrones)