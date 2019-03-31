Game of Thrones Season 6 Recap: Arya Stark Avenges Red Wedding, Jon Snow is King in the North

When season five of Game Of Thrones concluded audience was flabbergasted. Their ray of hope, Jon Snow was dead, Arya Stark was blind, Daenerys Targaryen was imprisoned by the Dothraki, Cersei Lannister had bowed down to the High Sparrow and winter was coming. Conversely, in season six, the tables turn by 180 degrees. In this season, Jon is resurrected, Arya gets back her eyesight, Daenerys beholds her crown as Khaleesi again and Cersei blows up the High Septa and the High Sparrow.The women of Game of Thrones ruled the season six. Daenerys burns down the Dothrakis and slave masters to claim her Khaleesi status, Cersei blows up the Great Sept of Baelor avenging the Tyrells and the High Sparrow. Yara Greyjoy rebels against her uncle, The red witch-Melisandre reveals her true identity, Sansa feeds Ramsay to his hounds and Arya Stark finally becomes a no-one.As the final season approaches, here is a quick recap of what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. This week it is Game of Thrones Season 6.The first episode was a reminder of what happened in the previous season. Jaime tells Cersei that their daughter Myrcella is dead while in Mereen, Daenerys is abducted by the Dothrakis. Arya who is now blind gets beaten by the Waif on the streets of Bravos and in Winterfell, Sansa and Theon finally manage to escape but on their way, Ramsay's army crosses their way. Brienne and Pod come to their rescue and the former is accepted in her service by Sansa. The episode ends with a startling revelation and the audience learns that Melisandre is actually an old crone.Brandon wargs in the past and sees Eddard, Benjen, and their sister Lyanna, as well as a young Hodor in Winterfell. After Daenerys abduction, Astapor and Yunkai have reverted to slavery. Unable to hold back the dragons, Tyrion decides them from their chains. In Braavos, H'ghar recruits Arya again and in Winterfell, Brienne reveals to Sansa that Arya is still alive. At the Wall, Davos persuades Melisandre to resurrect Jon and by the end of the episode, he is resurrected.After resurrecting, Jon executes Thorne, Olly and the other officers who were involved in his assassination. Renouncing his oath, he puts Tollett in charge of the Night's Watch and prepares for the war. Meanwhile, Samwell Tarly decides to leave Gilly and her baby at his home state Horn Hill and go forward with his training to be a Maester. Arya begins her training to be no-one and once she accepts herself as one of them she regains her sight. In another vision of the past, Brandon sees his father Eddard and Howland (Meera's father at the Tower of Joy in Dorne.Sansa reaches Castle Black and is reunited with Jon. Soon after, Jon receives a letter from Ramsay threatening harm to Rickon if Sansa is not returned. In King's Landing, Cersei and Olenna put aside their differences to plan defeat of the Sparrows. In search of Daenerys, Naharis arrive in Vaes Dothrak with Mormont and learns about the latter's greyscale. After the Khal refuses to serve Daenerys she burns them to death. Watching the Targaryen princess unaffected by fire, the remaining Dothraki kneel to her.Jon and Sansa are trying to gain support from the other Northern houses, while in Braavos, Arya has to prove her loyalty to H'ghar. In Essos, Daenerys also learns about Mormont's greyscale and orders him to find a cure and return. Beyond the Wall, Brandon wargs and learns that the White Walkers were created by the Children of the Forest to protect themselves from the First Men. In Brandon's vision, he is touched by the Night King, making the cave vulnerable. Following this, the Night King along with his army, attacks the cave, killing the Three-Eyed Raven, several Children, Summer, and Hodor too. In this episode, we learn Brandon's interference rendered Hodor and that is why he says the phrase 'hodor'.While Bran is still immersed in his visions, Meera escapes into the forest and are saved by Benjen. Samwell and Gilly reach Horn Hill and after Sam's father, insults Gilly for being a Wildling he takes her to the Citadel. Before leaving Tarly steals his House's ancestral Valyrian steel sword, Heartsbane. Arya sword called Needle is recovers post which, H'ghar approves of the Waif's request to kill Arya. Jaime attempts to rescue Margaery from the Faith Militant but finds that she has apologized and Tommen has forged an alliance with the Faith. In Essos, Daenerys mounts her Dragon and declares to sail across the Narrow Sea to her quest to conquer Westeros.Jon, Sansa, and Davos recruit the Wildlings and House Mormont to reclaim the North, but still, remain outnumbered by the Boltons. Theon and Yara decide to sail to Meereen to join hands with Daenerys. In Braavos, Arya who is preparing to return to Westeros is attacked by the Waif. Although she manages to escape she's badly wounded.Jaime and Brienne have a sweet meeting at Riverrun following which, Jaime takes on the castle and kills Edmure's young son. After declaring herself as the Dothraki queen, Daenerys returns to Mereen to reclaim her cities from the slave masters. Wounded Arya is chased by the Waif through the streets of Braavos. Strategically, Arya leads her into the catacombs and killing her she takes her face to the House of Black and White. Without fearing H'ghar, she reveals her identity and declares that she is 'Arya Stark of Winterfell and she is going home'.Daenerys tries to negotiate with the slave masters but upon their refusal, she burns the slavers' fleet. Theon and Yara reach Mereen and ally with Daenerys and Tyrion. Near Winterfell, the Stark and Bolton armies come face to face. As promised Ramsay frees Rickon but kills him just before he could meet Jon. In the battle, the starks are saved by the Knights of the Vale, winning the battle. Ramsay flees inside Winterfell and is taken as a prisoner by Jon. Sansa visits Ramsay's cell in the kennels as his starving hounds devour him.In a sudden turn of events, single-handedly and in one shot, Cersei avengers the humiliation and torture she had to go through because of the High Sparrow and the Tyrells. Using wildfire, she blows up the Sept of Baelor killing the High Sparrow, Margaery, Mace and Loras Tyrell, Lancel and Kevan Lannister, along with hundreds of King's Landing nobles and the Faith Militant. But before she could rejoice her victory, Tommen her only child left commits suicide. In Dorne, Varys meets with Olenna and Ellaria, to form an alliance between Daenerys and their houses against the Lannisters. In the north, Jon Snow is declared as the new King in the North and in King's Landing Cersei helms the crown of the queen becoming the new monarch of the Seven Kingdoms. Arya avenges the death of her family and Red Wedding, by killing Walder Frey and his sons. sing his powers, Brandon learns that Jon is actually the son of Lyanna who was adopted by Eddard to protect him from Robert's rebellion. Daenerys accompanied by her armies and dragons sets sail to Westeros.(Image courtesy: HBO/Game of Thrones)