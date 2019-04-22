English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Season 8: According to AI Algorithms, Here's Who Will Survive the Final Season
We still have four episodes to go it's hard to wait and see who dies and who survives to sit of the Iron Throne in HBO's hit medieval fantasy series about warring families, Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones Season 8
The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us now. The second episode of season eight premiered today (Monday) making the plot more intense and twitchy. While none of the major characters has died as of now we know some will bid farewell to us very soon.
We still have four episodes to go it's hard to wait and see who dies and who survives to sit of the Iron Throne. To figure out the same, students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application to foresee which character has the best chance to sit on the in-demand Iron Throne.
They have skilled the application to hunt the web for information about each of the characters, which is then processed by artificial intelligence algorithms to assess their survival chances.
"We scraped the results from different Wiki pages and Wiki-like pages about the books and TV show and we took out data like gender and age of the characters," Reuters quoted the student of Christian Dallago as saying. "We put all this together to train the algorithm to tell us when this character is going to die," the student added.
If you are a Game of Thrones fan and appreciate the element of surprise, stop reading now.
Back in 2016, shortly before the start of Season 6, an algorithm created by computer science students at the same university in the southern German city precisely predicted that Jon Snow would resurrect. Hence there are good chances that the application will get it right this time too.
If you’re still reading, without a doubt you’re not a fan of plot twists and turns. So here you go- the AI says that Daenerys Targaryen has the best chance of survival in the final season in HBO's hit medieval fantasy series about warring families.
