Game of Thrones Season 8 Becomes Most in-demand TV Premiere, Sets New Guinness World Record

Game of Thrones' global demand on the day of the premiere exceeded the global premiere demand of every other TV series for any season across all platforms and markets.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
The global demand for the premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones exceeded the global premiere demand of every other TV series -- setting a new Guinness World Record.

The last season premiered internationally on April 14. The global demand on the day of the premiere exceeded the global premiere demand of every other TV series for any season across all platforms and markets under measurement, reports deadline.com.

Parrot Analytics, a TV content analytics firm specialising in global audience demand measurement, partnered with Guinness World Records to chart the demand and declare it officially -- Most in-demand TV premiere.

The Parrot methodology claims to use global, real-time and platform-agnostic TV demand measurements. Guinness and Parrot charted worldwide demand for all series premieres from April 2015 to the day of Game of Thrones season eight premiere to determine the measurement.

"The fantasy series amassed a per capita global audience demand of 25.46 on the premiere day. Compared to its per capita global demand of 24.74 on the day of its season seven premiere, the latest and final season has premiered 2.9 per cent higher globally. Premiere day demand has been particularly strong in the US, United Kingdom and France," said Samuel Stadler, Vice President of marketing, Parrot Analytics.

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness, said, "Game of Thrones looks like it's going to continue breaking records right up to the final, undoubtedly devastating episode."

Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin's novels, is about the quest to claim the Iron Throne. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times. The final season will wrap up on May 19. It is aired in India on Star World.

