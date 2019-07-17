Game of Thrones S8 Creates History, Earns Record Number of Emmy Nominations Despite Backlash

HBO and its medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones led nominations on Tuesday television’s Emmy awards. HBO got a leading 137 nominations, including 32 for Game of Thrones.

Netflix (NFLX.O) followed with 117 nominations, led by its searing racial justice series When They See Us which racked up 16 nods for director and writer Ava DuVernay’s recreation of the wrongful imprisonment of five black teens for a rape in New York in 1989. Amazon Studio’s comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel got 20 nominations and HBO’s Chernobyl, a recreation of the 1986 Russian nuclear power disaster, had 19.

In a crowded television landscape of top-quality shows, A-list stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney were seen as the biggest snubs on Tuesday, failing to get nominations in their high-profile return to the small screen in series Homecoming and Catch-22 respectively.

The Big Bang Theory, which ended its run in May as the most-watched comedy on U.S. television, was shut out of the major categories.

HBO’s haul included a record 32 for three-times best drama series winner Game of Thrones, and recognition for actors Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in the show’s final season.

HBO’s political satire Veep, which ended its seven-season run in May, will compete for its fourth Emmy as best comedy series, along with star Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the foul-mouthed politician hell-bent on becoming U.S. President.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

Popular shows and past Emmy winners Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale, were not broadcast during this year’s Emmy eligibility period.

