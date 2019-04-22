English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 2 Leaks on Amazon Prime 6 Hours Before Release: Report
Amazon Prime Video reportedly uploaded the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 hours before its official release in Germany.
Image: Twitter
The season premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 had leaked an hour before the scheduled release. But this week, the episode was leaked almost six hours before, and not because of piracy. The episode was available in its entirety on Amazon Prime in Germany way in advance.
Although it was taken down quickly, many people were able to watch the entire thing before that, and now the episode has been uploaded to a zillion different torrent sites and spoilers for what happens are already leaking online, reported Forbes.com.
Fans were quick to tweet about the leak, after watching the episode.
"We regret that for a short time Amazon customers in Germany were able to access episode 2 of season 8 of Game of Thrones. This was an error and has been rectified," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap on Sunday.
HBO has gone to painful lengths to avoid leaks of plot points, dodging spy drones when filming, only letting the cast read chunks of the script at a time, to eliminating the fairly standard practice of offering screeners to press ahead of time for timely reviews.
Earlier, four episodes of season five had arrived online much before the broadcast time. It was reported that showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss shot several versions of the final episode to keep the cast in the dark about the fate of their characters.
You can legally watch leaked episode on Amazon in Germany. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0mN08RFYvz— Vladimir (@Bladimir_____) April 21, 2019
