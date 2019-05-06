Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 4 Leaks Online, Again

It is raining leaks in the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" as the fourth episode of the HBO series found its way on the Internet hours ahead of its premiere.

PTI

May 6, 2019
Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 4 Leaks Online, Again
It is raining leaks in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones as the fourth episode of the HBO series found its way on the Internet hours ahead of its premiere.

According to The Wrap, clips from the new episode, which airs Sunday at 9 pm Eastern Time in the US, leaked in Thailand a few hours ago, claimed a Reddit user.

The user also shared an image claiming it to be from the latest chapter.

Several clips also found their way to Twitter and YouTube, some of which were quickly removed.
A roughly 30-second video appeared on social media which appears to show the death of a relatively important character, Variety reported. Reports also suggest more leaks, teasing a second death, that of a major character.

Last week, leaked stills gave an insight into how episode three, which revolved around the Battle of Winterfell, would unfold.

Representatives for HBO did not immediately respond to the request for comment.
There are officially three more episodes to go for the series finale.

The first leak occurred when the highly-anticipated opening episode of the final season landed on DirecTV Now, four hours ahead of its premiere time.

This was followed by the second episode which was released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany.

