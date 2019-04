Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Preview: After the Long Night, Starks and Targaryens Prepare for Last War

Game of Thrones fans waited with bated breath for the Long Night to pass and witness the most epic battle between the living and the dead. Many assumed that it would be the last time when the noble houses of the North will participate in a war.But, now that the Battle of Winterfell, "the great war" is over, troops have to segregate, choose sides and fight the war for the Iron Throne.Soon after the third episode was streamed live on Hotstar, Game of Thrones released the preview of the next episode of the final season.In the 40 seconds long video, we see ships and armies sailing across seas to reach King's Landing, where Daenerys, Jon and the Starks among others will face Cersei Lannister and her army. Coupled with intensifying background score, Daenerys sets the stage for a grueling and ruthless war. Promising to win the war, she declares, "We'll rip her(Cersei) out, root and stem."Watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 preview here:In the third episode, the Night King makes it to Winterfell, igniting the raging war between the living and the dead. The Long Night is survival horror, shown from the perspective of every person present in Winterfell. It is a dramatic, visually stunning and imaginatively directed episode to say the least. However, the Battle of Winterfell was so dark that viewers failed to figure out who kills who.The fourth episode of Game of Thrones' final season will premiere on Next Monday (April 6).Follow @news18movies for more