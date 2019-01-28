English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Season 8: Is Lena Headey Hinting that Cersei Lannister Will Survive Till the End?
British star Lena Headey says she got "really emotional" on the final day of filming Game of Thrones.
Lena Headey who is known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On the show, she told the host that despite the evil nature of her character Cersei, she roots for her to survive in the end. "Someone has to," she said.
Sharing details of the last day of the shoot, the actress told that on the final day, she had heard that the show's creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, had prepared speeches and drawings from storyboards for the cast members and on seeing them she got really emotional.
"I suddenly got really emotional at the end and tried to head down the stairs. They all rushed up and trapped me. And then they gave the speech, and it was really moving," she said.
On being asked about her thoughts when she shot her last scene as Cersei Lannister, the actress seemed satisfied with her portrayal and she looks forward to new things. "I was like, 'Well, it's been nine years. It's been amazing and I'm happy to go and find new things,'" she continued.
The actor reminisced that after receiving the script for a season, she would always go straight to the end to find out about Cersei's fate as the show has the tendency to kill off its main characters.
"They usually give us all of them, and if anyone says they don't flip to the end, they're lying," she added.
The eighth and final instalment of Game of Thrones is slated to premiere on April 14.
