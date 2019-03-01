LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Game of Thrones Season 8: Jon Snow, Night King, Cersie, Arya Stark and Daenerys Sit on the Iron Throne

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Game of Thrones final season is 45 days away and to surprise their fans, HBO released as many as 20 posters.
Game of Thrones final season is 45 days away and to surprise their fans, HBO released as many as 20 posters. While everyone's guessing who'll end up sitting on Iron Throne and rule the seven kingdoms, the show-makers have made it even more difficult to guess.

In a way, HBO hinted at the prime contenders of the throne. The poster features characters like Daenerys, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Jaime Lannister, Samwell Tarly, Grey Worm, Jorah Mormont, Missandei, The Hound, Brienne of Tarth, Theon Greyjoy, Euron Greyjoy, Varys and Melisandre are seen sitting on the throne. Take a look:































Apart from the posters. HBO has also launched new emojis for the season.

Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik have directed the forthcoming season’s six episodes, which have been written by Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman (co-executive producer) and Dave Hill.

The show’s eighth chapter comes almost two years after last instalment, which aired on July 16, 2017.

Game of Thrones returns for a final lap on April 14.

