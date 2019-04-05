LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Game of Thrones S8 Premiere First Reactions: So Many Reunions, Epic Sequences, Unsettling Violence

The final season of Game of Thrones has six episodes, and begins on Sunday, April 14. The last episode will air on May 19.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
HBO's latest highly anticipated entry, Game of Thrones season 8 had its world premiere Thursday evening in New York and critics' early reactions are already rolling in.

With full reviews restricted until the season finale airs next week, critics were quick to share their thoughts on what’s been touted as "The Beginning of the End" after nearly a decade of Game of Thrones.

Jane Mulkerrins of The Telegraph writes that the first episode had some “unsettling violence but there are plenty of witty one-liners.” Mulkerrins mentions the audience wasn't told the title of the premiere.

Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd tweets, "Just watched @GameOfThrones season 8 premiere: Fantastic. So many reunions. Some epic sequences. Not just table setting for the rest of season. Major Stuff happens in deeply satisfying ways."







Dozens of Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet of the final season premiere of the HBO's longest-running fantasy drama through Rockefeller Center in New York on Thursday. The screening brought back many actors whose characters have perished as well as the ones whose characters have survived — so far, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister); Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).

Season 8, which is likely to have the longest consecutive battle sequence, has six episodes, and begins on Sunday, April 14. The last episode will air on May 19.

