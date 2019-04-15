English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Season 8 Premieres, Robert Downey Jr Says He will Visit India Soon
Pankaj Tripathi says he has not forgotten his humble roots, and 'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last film to feature Stan Lee.
Pankaj Tripathi says he has not forgotten his humble roots, and 'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last film to feature Stan Lee.
Game of Thrones had its premiere today and the world cannot keep calm about it. From fan theories to in-depth analysis, all followed, with much anticipation building up to the second episode that will air on April 22. From Jonas Brothers to Priyanka Chopra, even celebs shared their best wishes for GoT, before it went on air.
Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr, who has a massive fan following in India too, was in a live conversation with his fans from Seoul. Downey asserted that he has not been to India yet, but will soon visit the nation. In another news, the poster of Salman Khan's Bharat was unveiled and it shows the star in a naver-seen-before avatar. Fans could not get enough of their favourite superstar in his new look. Also, during a press interaction in Los Angeles over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo finally confirmed that Stan Lee, the co-founder of Marvel Comics, will feature in the MCU for one last time in the upcoming movie.
The first episode of Season 8 of GoT sets the scene for the big war that is to come, reuniting some of the key characters after long years of separation. Read our review of the first episode here.
Read: Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
Marvel fanatics got the golden opportunity to ask a question to Robert Downey Jr and the actor was all ears to them. To one question related to his Indian fans, Robert said, "You guys are just amazing fans. I can't wait. I cannot believe I haven't been to India. I'm coming there so damn soon."
Read: Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr Aka Iron Man Has a Special Message for His Indian Fans
Since Stan Lee's death at age 95 in 2018, it's been unclear how many more posthumous cameos would be granted to the legendary comic book creator. Joe Russo said that Avengers: Endgame would feature Stan's last cameo in the film universe.
Read: Avengers Endgame will Feature Stan Lee's Final Cameo in MCU, Confirms Joe Russo
Salman Khan's much awaited film Bharat saw its first poster. Salman features as an old man—complete with grey hair, moustache, overgrown beard and framed spectacles. The new poster also has “2010” and “journey of a man and a nation together” written on it.
Read: Salman Khan Sports a Never-Seen-Before Look in New ‘Bharat’ Poster, See Here
Pankaj Tripathi, who has risen from a nobody in Bihar to an actor who commands huge respect, has got himself a new home in Madh Island. But he says he hasn't forgotten where he has come from.
Read: I Own My Dream House but haven't Forgotten My One-Room Shed, Says Pankaj Tripathi
