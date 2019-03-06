Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer: Daenerys, Jon, Bran and Arya are Ready to Battle With the Dead

After giving away many posters, motion posters, teasers and first looks, HBO finally dropped the trailer of Game of Thrones, season 8 on Tuesday.The trailers opens with Arya Stark breathing heavily and next we see her running away from something in the dark corridors and saying, "I know death". Next, we see Bran, Brienne of Tarth and Samwell Tarly gearing up for the great war ahead.45 seconds into the trailer, we finally get a glimpse of Cersei smirking with Qyburn followed by Daenerys and Jon riding their horses as they reach Winterfell. The dragons are flying above the Starks castle and Arya and Sansa cannot hold their surprise.While everybody else is preparing for the war with the dead, Cersei at King's Landing is sipping her wine indifferently and unaffected by the winters and the White Walkers. The trailer concludes with grim expressions of the army men as the Night King's horse steps on the land.The two minutes long trailers gave the fans more questions than answers, making them even more anxious about the final season than before.Watch the trailer here:The season is likely to have the longest consecutive battle sequence. The showmakers claim that something like this has never been done in television or in a movie and is said to 'blow everybody away'.A report in Entertainment Weekly states that the sequence of Battle of Winterfell was shot over 55 consecutive nights and the episode is said to feature a battle between the Night King's army and ‘an uneasy collection of allies’. Not only this, the episode will reunite the major characters of the series since its inception.The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14.