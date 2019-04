Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen

Yo!!!! What if!!!!! Jon snows real dad is the Night king!! I know they said Rhaegar Targaryen died in battle but what if he didn't and was given to the children of the forest as a sacrifice by the barathians. They never say the name of the man who was turned into the knight king — Joseph Miller (@CoachJMiller56) April 15, 2019

I’m convinced the night king is a Targaryen and he is coming to claim the throne. Only a Targaryen can ride a dragon #GameofThones pic.twitter.com/iUOmc6QiKS — Brigham Young Money (@BrighamYMoney) April 15, 2019

Aren’t we going to talk about this.

Was the Night King a Targaryen ?#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/h4CNht3xoX — Robin (@robinjagal) April 15, 2019

Am I tripping or does the Night King’s pattern resemble the Targaryen house sigel? #GOT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/kUDSSDnrRi — Victory (@Burrrittanie) April 15, 2019

Is that a coincidence or The Night King is Targaryen? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/BbcTqkM88J — Ehsan (@i_ehs_) April 15, 2019

The White Walker spirals & the Targaryen symbol look so much alike. Rhaegar is indeed the night king. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dpfRhDNGVs — Evette ♡ (@Evette_V) April 15, 2019

2) Remember the spiral symbol we've seen at the Fist of the First Men and in the cave at Dragonstone? That’s House Targaryen's coat-of-arms! I have no idea what it means, but THERE IS a connection between the Night King and the Targaryens.#GameofThrones#GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/0YQCWhe6XC — Mortaretto81 (@Mortaretto81) April 14, 2019

But wait, there’s more. Why did it take me 8 seasons to realize this, is the real question... #GOT #DemThrones Targaryen/Night King Mashup on the way? pic.twitter.com/OYLFYZCxnN — Victory (@Burrrittanie) April 15, 2019

The night king is Aerys Targaryen. Jamie killed Aerys and Jamie paralyzed Bran. Bran forgives Jamie , Jamie will sacrifice himself trying to kill night king to save the rest and restore his honor. Daenerys doesn’t wanna give up throne - she becomes mad. Jon snow kills Daenerys — P (@salva) April 16, 2019

Game of Thrones fans have been convinced that The Night King is a Targaryen because his fiery spiral resembled the house sigil and he rode an ice dragon.At the end of the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, Tormund and Beric Dondarrion find Ned Umber (Lord Umber) impaled to a wall surrounded by a bunch of severed limbs, arranged into a spiral pattern by the White Walkers.Lord Umber suddenly wakes up and starts screaming when the Brotherhood Without Banners burn him alive in the middle of a fiery spiral which appears to take the shape of a Targaryen sigil.Fans pointed out the Night King's fire symbol at the end of season eight episode one had the hallmarks of a three-headed dragon which is the sigil of House Targaryen.American screenwriter David Benioff also recently pointed out that only Targaryens can ride dragons when he spoke in the Inside The Episode documentary segment.One user wrote, "I’m convinced the night king is a Targaryen and he is coming to claim the throne. Only a Targaryen can ride a dragon #GameofThones."Another one tweeted, "What if Jon snow's real dad is the Night king! I know they said Rhaegar Targaryen died in battle but what if he didn't and was given to the children of the forest as a sacrifice by the Baratheons. They never say the name of the man who was turned into the knight king."Follow @News18Movies for more