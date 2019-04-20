Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen

Game Of Thrones fans have been convinced that The Night King is a Targaryen because his fiery spiral resembled the house sigil and he rode an ice dragon.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen
Image courtesy: Game of Thrones/Hotstar
Game of Thrones fans have been convinced that The Night King is a Targaryen because his fiery spiral resembled the house sigil and he rode an ice dragon.

At the end of the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, Tormund and Beric Dondarrion find Ned Umber (Lord Umber) impaled to a wall surrounded by a bunch of severed limbs, arranged into a spiral pattern by the White Walkers.

Lord Umber suddenly wakes up and starts screaming when the Brotherhood Without Banners burn him alive in the middle of a fiery spiral which appears to take the shape of a Targaryen sigil.

Fans pointed out the Night King's fire symbol at the end of season eight episode one had the hallmarks of a three-headed dragon which is the sigil of House Targaryen.

American screenwriter David Benioff also recently pointed out that only Targaryens can ride dragons when he spoke in the Inside The Episode documentary segment.

One user wrote, "I’m convinced the night king is a Targaryen and he is coming to claim the throne. Only a Targaryen can ride a dragon #GameofThones."

Another one tweeted, "What if Jon snow's real dad is the Night king! I know they said Rhaegar Targaryen died in battle but what if he didn't and was given to the children of the forest as a sacrifice by the Baratheons. They never say the name of the man who was turned into the knight king."




























