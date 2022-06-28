Game of Thrones Sequel on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow in Development by HBO: Report

Good news for all Game of Thrones fans. A spin-off show based on the fan-favourite character Jon Snow from the original series is currently under development by HBO, stated The Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive report. The series will be the sequel to the original show. As per the report, Kit Harington is all set to reprise his role as Jon Snow. The actor has been nominated two times for an Emmy for the portrayal of Jon Snow, who struggles to uphold his family’s noble values. The sequel is so far untitled and reportedly will take place after the events of last episode of GOT final season. The show almost ran for a decade, from 2011 to 2019, and became one of the biggest television series.

In the final episode of GOT, Jon Snow, who previously thought that he is the bastard son of Ned Stark, discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen. He also got to know that he could be a potential heir to the Iron Throne. Snow was later exiled from Westeros and journeyed through North of the Wall with the Wildlings for a new start in his life.

It is being speculated that the show may also rope in Snow’s siblings from the GOT universe, such as Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.

As per the publication, this new development news will add to the upcoming GOT projects. The GOT universe already has other spin-off projects, including the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon, which debuts on August 21. The show will narrate the story of a civil war within the House Targaryen and is about 200 years before the events of the GOT.

