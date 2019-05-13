Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones Shocks Fans, Hina Khan Bids Adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' releases, Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi' opens to overwhelming box office collections and Sunny Deol meets an accident, escapes unhurt.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Game of Thrones Shocks Fans, Hina Khan Bids Adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' releases, Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi' opens to overwhelming box office collections and Sunny Deol meets an accident, escapes unhurt.
Game of Thrones' episode 5, titled The Bells, premiered today. While many considered the 75-min long episode a visually stunning spectacle, fans of the show were divided over a major character's change of heart in the last minute. There's not much to be talked about in the episode without giving out spoilers, so the reader is recommended to watch the episode, which is streaming on Hotstar now.

In other TV news, actress Hina Khan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s co-stars hosted a mini farewell party for her as she bid adieu to the show. Now, Hina will be heading towards Bollywood. Her debut film Lines will present its first look at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi is enjoying a rock solid theatrical run since its release on previous Thursday. The film, which portrays three different shades of the Telegu superstar, is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Even for a show that had acquired a reputation for violence and brutal twists, Game of Thrones' latest episode, The Bells, will definitely leave viewers around the world in total shock. Read our review of episode 5 here.

Read: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television

Also Read: After Game of Thrones S8 Ep 5, Twitter is Convinced That Arya Stark Will Kill Daenerys Targaryen

Also Read: Cinematographer, Who Shot 'Dark' Episode of Game of Thrones, Returns with Series Best

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika aka Hina Khan bid adieu to the hit TV show as she is all set to sail the boat of her Bollywood career. But before she said good bye to the show, Hina, who has been associated with the show as its antagonist, received a farewell from her Kausautii Zindagii Kay’s co-stars, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan Gets a Mini Farewell from Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan

Mahesh Babu's 25th film Maharshi was released amidst much fanfare, and the film has received an overwhelming response from fans. Highlighting the struggles of farmers, the film has Mahesh Babu play the role of Rishi who becomes a successful millionaire but later misses his college life. Mahesh Babu is seen in three particular shades in Maharshi - a student, businessman and a farmer.

Read: Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Has a Dream Run at the Box Office, Rakes in Rs 100 Crore in 4 Days

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for Kabir Singh, says the use of alcohol and cigarettes is just to express the pain of the character, and that the audience should not get drawn into it. The film has received flak for the use of alcohol, drugs, cigarettes and foul language.

Read: Please Don't Get Drawn into Fact That There is Alcohol, Cigarettes in Kabir Singh, Says Shahid Kapoor

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol escaped unhurt after his vehicle was involved in a collision with three cars in Gurdaspur on Monday, police said. The mishap occurred after one of the tyres in Deol's sports utility vehicle burst near a gurdwara in Sohal village, Gurdaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police (rural) Manjit Singh said.

Read: Sunny Deol's Car Meets With an Accident in Gurdaspur, BJP Candidate Escapes Unhurt

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

