Game of Thrones Showrunners Cancel First Public Appearance Post Season 8 at Comic Con 2019

David Benioff and DB Weiss have cancelled their scheduled appearance on a Comic Con panel. The event would have been the first public appearance by the showrunners since the series finale in May.

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Fans looking to throw some hard questions at the showrunners of Game of Thrones will have to wait for another chance as David Benioff and DB Weiss have dropped out of the Comic Con 2019 panel. Actors Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), director Miguel Sapochnik and writer-producer duo Benioff and Weiss are no longer attending, HBO revealed in a revised panel lineup on Wednesday.

The event would have been the first public appearance by the showrunners since the series finale in May. HBO attributed their absences to production and schedule conflicts, reported Variety.

The actors who will now participate in a panel discussion include Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

The move comes on the heels of GoT receiving a historic 32 Emmy nominations for the final season on Tuesday, including nominations for Benioff and Weiss (for writing the series finale The Iron Throne) and Sapochnik (for directing the Winterfell battle episode The Long Night).

The last and final season of Game of Thrones faced a lot of backlash as many viewers criticised the writing, story development and character arcs of some of the major players in the show. An online petition was also started demanding that the show be remade with new writers.

Appearing at another fan convention, Con of Thrones, last weekend, Coster-Waldau talked about the viewers' reaction, calling the criticism silly. "For anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of the show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn't spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were going to end it is kind of silly," he said.

