Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams 'Done Trusting People', Here's Why
Much like the rest of us, actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams believe that anything is possible on the epic show.
(Photo: Hotstar)
One of the many, many brilliant things about Game of Thrones is that you can never predict who's a friend, who's an enemy, who is going to die and what's going to happen next. Plenty of people have lost their lives on the HBO's long-running fantasy drama, and most have met a violent end and the worst kind of betrayal.
And much like the rest of us, actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams believe that anything is possible on the epic show.
"Everyone's a threat," Williams says. "We're done trusting people. We're done with being pushed over. We finally managed to scrape our family back together somewhat, minus Jon."
Turner adds, "We just have to protect that, whatever the cost."
Opening up about "the most shocking scene" that Turner didn't see coming, she recalled how she couldn't trust the show again after her on-screen father was beheaded.
"From then on, I started to distrust the show as to, like, whether they'd kill my favourite character or not," she says in a new behind-the-scenes video.
Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere on April 15, 2019, on Star World and Hotstar in India.
