Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Imitate Priyanka Chopra's Dance Steps in New Video
Sophie, who is currently busy promoting the final season of Game of Thrones was asked if she would take inspiration from Priyanka and Nick's wedding and have 'big dance number' at her ceremony too.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sangeet ceremony was no less than a high-end award function where all the guests were seen giving stellar performances. Likewise, Nick's brother Joe Jonas along with his fiancee Sophie Turner set the stage on fire as they danced on Bollywood numbers.
Sophie, who is currently busy promoting the final season of Game of Thrones was asked if she would take inspiration from Priyanka and Nick's wedding and have 'big dance number' at her ceremony too. The actress responded saying that fans shouldn’t expect a musical repeat. "The thing is, Priyanka’s family are in the entertainment industry and they can dance and sing, and Joe’s family obviously can and my family are not," Sophie told accessonline.com. "My brother’s a doctor, my other brother’s a lawyer," she added.
Sophie who came alongside her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams then proceeded to imitate the dance move from Priyanka's wedding, and after a while, Maisie joined in.
Priyanka Chopra broke the internet globally when she announced her wedding to American pop singer Nick Jonas. The couple had a three day gala wedding celebration with ceremonies taking place as per Hindu and Christian traditions.
Talking about Sophie and Maisie's show, with mere weeks remaining for the next and the final season of Game of Thrones, millions of GoT fans are waiting for season 8 to answer all the many gripping questions that have been vexing them for years now. The last season will premiere from April 14.
