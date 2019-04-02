English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Reveals Kit Harington was Paid More Than Her for Final Season
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has revealed why she was okay with Kit Harington having a bigger paycheck for the eighth and final season of the popular series.
Image: Twitter
Actress Sophie Turner says her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington was paid more than her, and she was okay with that. The 23-year-old actress is on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK's May issue, in which she has revealed why she was okay with Harington, who plays Jon Snow, having a bigger paycheck for the eighth and final season of the popular series.
"(It's) a little tricky," she told the magazine of demanding equal pay. "Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline. And for the last (season), he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn't have that many. I was like, 'You know what... you keep that money'."
Despite her own acceptance about making less than Harington, Turner has made it a point to fight for equality on sets, adding an inclusion rider in her contracts - demanding 50 per cent of the crew be women - and expressing joy that issues such as these are being discussed.
"Now, you see women in the camera departments, producing, directing. It's exciting... (Executives are) more willing to listen to people saying, 'I want the same amount of money'. So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think," she said.
As for her own experience of pre-Time’s Up mistreatment, Sophie said, "I've had moments where I’ve thought in hindsight, 'That was not an OK thing for someone to do,' but I've never had anything as extreme as these awful Weinstein cases. Almost half the people you meet in the industry have some sort of tale to tell. We'd talk about it before, but no one was saying, 'This is weird, someone should speak up'."
"People had this idea about Hollywood that it's big and glamorous and crazy things happen and, 'That's showbiz, baby.' Until suddenly people started looking at it from a more humane point of view and saying, 'It's not OK. It's abuse'," she added.
