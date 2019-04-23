English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner Trolls Maisie Williams on Arya Stark's Intimate Scene With Gendry
The second episode of the final season of 'Game of Thrones' took fans by surprise when a scene had Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) getting intimate with her longtime friend Gendry for the first time on the show.
Image courtesy: Maisie Williams/ Instagram
The second episode of the Game of Thrones' final season titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms took its fans by surprise when a scene had Maisie Williams as Arya Stark getting intimate with her longtime friend Gendry for the first time on the show.
Taking a funny stance at the scene, Maisie's on-screen sister Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, took to her Instagram stories to post a video about the same. Wearing a white robe and sipping wine, Sophie can be heard saying, "In honour of Easter, I guess Game Of Thrones wanted the story line to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hopping into that p****y. And that’s the tea."
Talking about the intimate scene, Maisie told Entertainment Weekly the actress said, "At first, I thought it was a prank."
Since it was Williams' first intimate scene as a character on the show, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss let her decide how the scene should unfold.
"David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want. So I kept myself pretty private," she said. "I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so..."
Parts of the filming was "uncomfortable," Williams said. "In the beginning, everyone was really respectful. No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at which in turn makes you feel like you look awful. You want people to act more normal."
