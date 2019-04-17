SPONSORED BY
Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger

Sudden popularity came at a price for Sophie Turner when cyberbullying pushed her into a state of depression.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Sophie Turner shot to fame at the age of 14, when she stepped into the shoes of Game of Thrones' popular character Sansa Stark. The teen grew up and hit puberty very much in the public domain with fans and viewers following her at every step.

Speaking to Dr Phil McGraw on his podcast, the actress recently revealed that the sudden popularity came at a price for her. Cyberbullying in the form of criticism and negative comments pushed her into a state of depression where she even contemplated suicide.

"Everything was incredible and it only started to go downhill I think when I started to hit puberty. Really puberty at 17 and my metabolism was like slowing down massively and I was gaining weight and there was the social media scrutiny and everything and that’s kind of when it (depression) hit me," the 23-year-old actress said.

Being called 'spotty', 'fat' and 'a bad actress’ the actress states that she became very self-conscious about her appearance and asked the costume department to tighten her corset to make her look in a certain way.

While Sophie believes she wasn't actually capable of hurting herself, suicide was "just a weird fascination" she used to have. "It’s weird. I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger. I don’t know why though," the actress elaborated.

Learning to love herself and going out of the house is the biggest challenge she faces as she has been suffering from depression for five or six years now.

However, Sophie admits that having started therapeutic treatment and being in the company of her fiancé Joe Jonas has given her strength in life. Talking about the American pop singer she said, "I’m with someone now who makes me realize that I do have some redeeming qualities I suppose. When someone tells you they love you everyday you think about why that is and I think that makes you love yourself more."



Now that GoT is done filming and the last season of Game of Thrones premiered internationally on April 14, the actress plans to focus on her mental health.

Loading...
Loading...
