Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Just Reacted to Daenerys Targaryen Becoming the Mad Queen
Daenerys Targaryen's recent actions have left many GoT fans disappointed, with some even seeing the acts as nothing short of a "character assassination".
Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen officially turned into the Mad Queen during the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones' latest season. In the episode, titled The Bells, Daenerys destroys King's Landing, killing nearly every man, woman, and child despite the rival army's willingness to surrender.
Daenerys' actions have left many GoT fans disappointed, with some even seeing the acts as nothing short of a "character assassination".
And now, the mother of dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, has spoken out about the episode. And she did it with a good-humoured Instagram post.
The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a bald head wig cap and holding a giant bottle of champagne. She wrote, "This is what it took not only to shoot ep5... but to watch it too! @gameofthrones @hbo #soshockingitblewmywigoff." (sic)
Meanwhile, Game of Thrones' showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff have explained Dany's turn into a violent vengeance-seeker.
"I don't think she decided ahead of time that she was going to do what she did," Weiss said in Game of Thrones' Inside the Episode feature. "And then she sees the Red Keep, which is, to her, the home that her family built when they first came over to this country 300 years ago. It's in that moment on the walls of King's Landing, when she's looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her, when she makes the decision to make this personal."
Whatever you think of it all, Daenerys' recent actions are surely going to change the finale's outcome considerably.
