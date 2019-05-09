Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell

In an Instagram post after the Starbucks scandal at Winterfell, Emilia Clarke revealed the person who came to Winterfell, bearing the disposable cup.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
Image; Emilia Clarke/Instagram
The Starbucks scandal at Winterfell has spiraled out of proportion. With fans terming it a major blunder, HBO had to issue an official apology and follow it up with a face-saving tweet. Subsequently, the cup was removed from the scene, but Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, was framed as the main culprit.

In a development in the 'Starbucks at Winterfell' matter, Clarke shared an Instagram post, hinting at the actual person who could be behind the fault. Sharing a BTS photo with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) from the sets of Game of Thrones, Clarke wrote, "Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....🔥 @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue." (sic)



Although it is unclear from her caption as to who came 'bearing the cup,' the post recurringly hints at Momoa, who was apparently not only required on sets, but could have stumbled there with the harrowing, trouble-making disposable cup.

The new episode of Game of Thrones will air on May 13 in India.

