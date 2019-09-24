Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Says Dance Floor Takes a ‘Beating’ at Emmy Awards

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke might not have bagged the best actress award at the 71st edition of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles but the 32-year-old did win hearts of her fans with her latest post on Instagram. Emilia Clarke who received a nomination for the Best Actress-Drama category for Game Of Throne, posted a picture on Monday night with the caption, "Damn! Did that dance floor take a beating. In literal no stills no less. I cannot believe I still have feet." Emilia signed off the post with the hashtag #mammaofdragonsoverandout."

From her post, it seems like Emilia Clarke danced to her heart's content that she "could not believe" that she still had feet. The picture posted shows Emilia Clarke wearing a plunging navy blue valentino gown, sitting on a chair. What was amazing about her pictures was her priceless expression.

Since being posted, the picture has received over 3.2 million likes. For the evening, the actress is seen wearing stilettos, minimalist jewellery -a pair of dangle and a ring on her right hand index finger.

Emilia Clarke received her first nomination in the Best Actress - Drama category in the Emmys for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen. However, the award went to Jodie Comer for her performance in Killing Eve.

On Monday, Emilia Clarke posted a picture of her and revealed that her look was inspired by Jennifer Lopez. She captioned the post, "We be rolling. Jennifer Lopez just as heads up, you have inspired this year's look. I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented."

Jennifer Lopez or JLo shared a video of Emilia Clarke from the Emmys red carpet in which the Daenerys Targaryen of Games of Thrones (GOT) star revealed that her look for the evening was inspired by JLo's character Ramona Vega in Hustlers. "JLo in Hustlers is the greatest introduction of a character that I have ever seen. She is my inspiration for this evening, I plan on channelling her all night long," Emilia said in the video. Jennifer Lopez shared the video and wrote: "When the Mother of Dragons meets Ramona. I love you Emilia Clarke."

Emilia Clarke made her debut in the film in 2012 with Spike Island. She has also featured in films like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Terminator Genisys and Me Before You among others.

