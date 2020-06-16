Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Shows Off Dramatic New Look; See Here

English actor Kit Harrington garnered huge popularity by essaying the role of Jon Snow in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. While Harrington sported long curly hair and beard look during the period drama, the show has been long over and so has his trademark look.

The actor was recently spotted walking his dog with what people are calling the lockdown buzz cut. The 33-year-old actor was seen donning a black half sleeves turtleneck top tucked securely in a pair of skinny blue jeans. The form fitting clothing was complemented with his new short hair do.

This walk on the streets of London was made more stylish with his pair of grey Chelsea boots. He was also carrying a paper bag. According to a Daily Mail report, it was his longtime wish to let go of his long curls, and thereby the character of Jon Snow.

I’m ready to bend the knee for Kit Harrington. pic.twitter.com/aBoiuvZFvn — j o h n n y (@Iceman81X) June 15, 2020

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2018, the actor had revealed, “I'd like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character”.

Earlier, his short hair had made an appearance on Salma Hayek’s social media account. Salma will be Harrington’s costar for Marvel’s The Eternals.