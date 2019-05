Maisie Williams Doesn't Seem Happy With GoT Ending, Says 'I Wanted Arya to Kill Cersei'

Despite drawing a record number of viewers, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones left fans divided, with many criticising the writing. In fact, a petition calling on HBO to remake the final season was also launched on Change.org, and over a million people signed it.Since then, creator George RR Martin has spoken out about the finale and HBO even responded to the backlash, which claimed that the eighth season was too "rushed".Now, Maisie Williams has revealed that she had a different vision of how she wanted the show to end. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said she had hoped the writers would take a different approach with her character, Arya Stark."I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means (Arya) dies too," Williams said. "Even up to the point when Cersei's with Jaime I thought (while reading the script), 'He's going to whip off his face (and reveal its Arya)' and they're both going to die. I thought that's what Arya's drive has been."But aside from the show, Williams said she also wanted another opportunity to work with Lena Headey, who has played Cersei Lannister on the show. "I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she's good fun," Williams said.Cersei meets her end in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. She dies alongside her twin Jaime, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, when a part of the Red Keep falls down on top of them during Daenerys Targaryen's attack.The series finale saw Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become King of the Six Kingdoms in an unexpected twist, while Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains meet her end at the hands of her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington).Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)