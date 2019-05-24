English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Maisie Williams Doesn't Seem Happy With GoT Ending, Says 'I Wanted Arya to Kill Cersei'
Actress Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark on HBO's 'Game of Thrones', has revealed she had her own vision of how she wanted the fantasy drama to end.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Despite drawing a record number of viewers, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones left fans divided, with many criticising the writing. In fact, a petition calling on HBO to remake the final season was also launched on Change.org, and over a million people signed it.
Since then, creator George RR Martin has spoken out about the finale and HBO even responded to the backlash, which claimed that the eighth season was too "rushed".
Now, Maisie Williams has revealed that she had a different vision of how she wanted the show to end. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said she had hoped the writers would take a different approach with her character, Arya Stark.
"I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means (Arya) dies too," Williams said. "Even up to the point when Cersei's with Jaime I thought (while reading the script), 'He's going to whip off his face (and reveal its Arya)' and they're both going to die. I thought that's what Arya's drive has been."
But aside from the show, Williams said she also wanted another opportunity to work with Lena Headey, who has played Cersei Lannister on the show. "I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she's good fun," Williams said.
Cersei meets her end in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. She dies alongside her twin Jaime, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, when a part of the Red Keep falls down on top of them during Daenerys Targaryen's attack.
The series finale saw Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become King of the Six Kingdoms in an unexpected twist, while Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains meet her end at the hands of her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Since then, creator George RR Martin has spoken out about the finale and HBO even responded to the backlash, which claimed that the eighth season was too "rushed".
Now, Maisie Williams has revealed that she had a different vision of how she wanted the show to end. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said she had hoped the writers would take a different approach with her character, Arya Stark.
"I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means (Arya) dies too," Williams said. "Even up to the point when Cersei's with Jaime I thought (while reading the script), 'He's going to whip off his face (and reveal its Arya)' and they're both going to die. I thought that's what Arya's drive has been."
But aside from the show, Williams said she also wanted another opportunity to work with Lena Headey, who has played Cersei Lannister on the show. "I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she's good fun," Williams said.
Cersei meets her end in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. She dies alongside her twin Jaime, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, when a part of the Red Keep falls down on top of them during Daenerys Targaryen's attack.
The series finale saw Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become King of the Six Kingdoms in an unexpected twist, while Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains meet her end at the hands of her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Captain Morgan Suffers Injury Scare
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results