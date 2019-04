Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Spills Beans on Arya Stark's THAT Scene With Gendry

Have you seen the latest episode of Game of Thrones-- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? If not, then you should immediately leave the premises because we'd be spoiling a major event from the current episode of Season 8.Perhaps like most Game of Thrones fans, when Maisie Williams learned that her character Arya Stark was going to get intimate for the first time with her longtime friend Gendry, played by Joe Dempsie, during the season-eight second episode, she thought show's creators DB Weiss and David Benioff were playing a prank with her."At first, I thought it was a prank," the actress told Entertainment Weekly, "I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And (the showrunners were) like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’"Since it was Williams' first intimate scene as her character, Benioff and Weiss let her decide how the scene should go."David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want. So I kept myself pretty private," she said. "I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so..."Parts of the filming was "uncomfortable," Williams said. "In the beginning, everyone was really respectful. No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at which in turn makes you feel like you look awful. You want people to act more normal."Follow @News18Movies for more