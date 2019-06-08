Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder

Earlier, Sophie placed the Coffee Cup Gate blame squarely on fellow actor Emilia Clarke, who has played Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO's show - Game of Thrones.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
Image courtesy: Instagram/kitharingtonig
Loading...

During the fourth episode of the eight and final season of Game of Thrones (GoT), eagle-eyed fans spotted a Starbucks cup in the middle of a celebration scene in Winterfell. But the question remained: Whodunnit?

Sophie Turner, who has played Sansa Stark on the show, tried to clear things up about the now-infamous coffee cup-gate while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. At the time, Sophie placed the blame squarely on fellow actor Emilia Clarke, who has played Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO's show.

But the Dark Phoenix actress is now blaming her on-screen brother Kit Harington for the Starbucks cup blunder.

Sophie recently told Conan O'Brien on TBS' Conan that it wasn't Emilia's fault (despite the cup sitting in front of her during the take). Rather, she playfully blamed the Jon Snow actor.

"I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing," Sophie says. "The coffee cup was where Kit's chair was. At first, I blamed it on Emilia, but I don't think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It's in front of Kit's chair and then he moved and it looked like it was in my seat but I wasn't there. It was Kit. It was 100 percent Kit."

She further adds, "I wear a corset so I either piss myself or I throw up. Emilia wears a corset. Kit doesn’t wear a corset. It's Kit!"

Emilia had also responded to the controversy on Instagram last month with a photo of herself holding a coffee cup in character with co-actors Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, presumably from several seasons prior.

She captioned it, "Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa." (sic)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram