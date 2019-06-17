Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner to Play Boy George in His Biopic?

Singer Boy George, who appears as a coach on The Voice Australia, has revealed that a biopic is set to be made about his life and career. When asked about who will play his role in the movie, George said that “there had been some really interesting suggestions”. Talking to Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa in an interview, the 80’s singer said that one of the suggestions for the role was that of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and he wanted the GoT actress to play his role in the biopic.

The Culture Club frontman Boy George has also confirmed that Sacha Gervasi will write and direct a feature film about the famed 80s singer. Gervasi has earlier directed biopics like My Dinner with Hervé in 1993 and Hitchcock in 2012.

The Voice Australia coach has previously battled a drug addiction that was well documented by the British tabloids during the 1990s. Despite the past controversies on his addiction, George told Fitzy and Wippa that he wasn’t nervous about seeing his life brought to the big screen in a creative context. He said, “In our game, there is always stuff that is written about you that is so ridiculous. That you say, ‘I don’t mind it though, it makes me sound more interesting’.”

The biopic based on the life of UK singer George has come in action after the movies based on the lives of Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Elton John (Rocketman) have proved to be smashing hits at the box office.

The UK singer has already co-starred with Sophie’s husband and singer Joe Jonas on The Voice Australia.

