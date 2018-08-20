Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Welcomes Priyanka Chopra to Jonas Family

Sophie Turner, most famous for playing Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones, says she is excited to welcome her "future sister-in-law" Priyanka Chopra to the Jonas family. Sophie is engaged to Nick Jonas' older brother, Joe, who was a part of the Jonas Brothers pop group, along with their brother Kevin.Priyanka finally made her relationship official with the American singer over the weekend, following a roka on 18th August after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship.Both Sophie and Joe wished Nick and Priyanka best wishes on their respective Instagram accounts, though they did use the same image of the pair.Nick arrived India with his parents on Thursday night for the roka ceremony. They were all dressed in traditional Indian wear, and Nick duly performed the rituals.It was a Ganesh Puja, said Kamal Kumar Mishra and Pradip Kumar Trivedi, the two priests who took care of the proceedings of the 'roka' - a pre-wedding ritual among Punjabis.While there was a buzz that Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday on July 18, news had followed that he got a Tiffany & Co. store in London shut down to purchase an engagement ring for his lady love.Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.