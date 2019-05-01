Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Stars Come Together to Grant 88-year-old's Last Wish

An 88-year-old woman in the US wanted to watch the third episode of Season 8 and potentially meet one of the GoT stars before she died.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Stars Come Together to Grant 88-year-old's Last Wish
Images: Twitter
Loading...
The Game of Thrones stars are coming together to fulfill an 88-year-old's last wish. Claire Walton, a patient at the HopeHealth hospice in Providence, Rhode Island, expressed to her caretakers that she wished to see the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones and meet one of the stars.

The providers at HopeHealth went to great lengths to make her dream come true. "HopeHealth, her hospice facility, dove deep into their network to create a video compilation of 10 cast members wishing Claire well," a spokesperson for HopeHealth told eonline.com. "It was truly remarkable!"

Among the 10 stars who sent her wishes were Miltos Yerolemou, who played Syrio Forel, the master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark in season 1.

Ser Davos Seaworth, whose real name is Liam Cunningham, also sent his wishes, "I hope you're well enough to watch the battle. Take care."

According to the spokesperson, Claire was able to watch the much-anticipated episode before she died on Monday evening.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram