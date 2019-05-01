Game of Thrones Stars Come Together to Grant 88-year-old's Last Wish

The Game of Thrones stars are coming together to fulfill an 88-year-old's last wish. Claire Walton, a patient at the HopeHealth hospice in Providence, Rhode Island, expressed to her caretakers that she wished to see the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones and meet one of the stars.The providers at HopeHealth went to great lengths to make her dream come true. "HopeHealth, her hospice facility, dove deep into their network to create a video compilation of 10 cast members wishing Claire well," a spokesperson for HopeHealth told eonline.com. "It was truly remarkable!"Among the 10 stars who sent her wishes were Miltos Yerolemou, who played Syrio Forel, the master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark in season 1.Ser Davos Seaworth, whose real name is Liam Cunningham, also sent his wishes, "I hope you're well enough to watch the battle. Take care."According to the spokesperson, Claire was able to watch the much-anticipated episode before she died on Monday evening.