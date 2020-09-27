Game Of Thrones Stars Rose Leslie, Kit Harington Expecting their First Child

Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of 'Game of Thrones' fame are expecting their first child.
The actress showed her baby bump in the new issue of Make Magazine, reports people.com.
View this post on Instagram
ROSE LESLIE ❤️ 🌹we chat with Rose about her upcoming role in Death on the Nile , her lockdown experience and more. Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose showed no sign of fatigue on our world exclusive fashion shoot for the latest issue of Make. Photography by @billiescheepersphotography fashion editor @ursula_lake . Rose wears @stellamccartney exclusively throughout. Makeup by @justinejenkins hair by @liztaw . Beautiful graphic design as always by @deep_london 💥 #clickthelinkinbio 👆 to read the full interview by @hancathrand . #roseleslie #exclusive #interview #scoop #fashionshoot #makemagazine #neweditorial #gameoftheones #worldexclusive
She and Harington had played star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit series Game of Thrones (GOT).
The dating rumours began in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled. They officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.
After getting engaged in September 2017, they married in Scotland in June 2018.
In an interview with Make Magazine, Leslie spoke about her GOT experience. "It was an incredible experience, and for me -- as an actor -- it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers."
Leslie and Harington are currently spending time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia.
Leslie will be next seen in Kenneth Brannagh's Death on the Nile. The Agatha Christie whodunnit will also star Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey and Russel Brand. Brannagh will also star as detective Hercule Poirot. The film will release on October 23, 2020.