Game of Thrones Teasers: Winter Has Fallen at Winterfell And It's Getting Crazier Out There

Game of Thrones might not mean much to every generation, but clearly, it is a BIG DEAL with all the millennials. And as we're getting closer to its final season premiere, their excitement is only going higher. But for now what has us most pumped are the new teasers released for the final season of the HBO's longest running fantasy drama.HBO has dropped three new teasers for GoT in 24 hours. The first promo video, titled Together, shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) reunite.Another teaser, titled Survival, features a dialogue which goes on like, "This goes beyond loyalty, It is about survival." This dialogue itself is a character development and at the same time indicates that Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister might get murdered at the hands of Jaime Lannister.Third teaser, named Aftermath, has neither dialogue nor characters. A quiet camera pans over a snow-covered, deserted castle and courtyard. Looks like the much-discussed Battle of Winterfell, which is expected to happen in the upcoming final season, has come and gone.We can’t wait any longer until April 14, the date on which the new season airs.