1-min read

Game of Thrones: The Best Reactions to Bran's Ending in 'The Iron Throne' Episode

HBO's blockbuster show Game of Thrones has come to an end after eight seasons, and fans are reliving the journey.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Image: Game of Thrones/Instagram
Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

All good things must come to an end!

After a series of gruesome deaths and brutal twist and turns that spanned nearly a decade from 2011 to 2019, Game of Thrones finally concluded with the final episode of its eight and last season airing Sunday night.

Ever since the very first episode of this Season, fans have obsessed over who gets to rule Westeros. While many believed that Daenerys Targaryen, the unburnt mother of dragons, would eventually make it to the Iron Throne, others felt that Jon would be the one to sit on the throne, considering he is the most honourable and heroic character in the show.

But as we all know, Game of Thrones has become known for shocking moments in each series. The show probably wouldn't have been able to do justice to its reputation that it built over the years had Jon or Dany would get to be king or queen. So clearly, Bran remains to be one of the realistic candidates for the throne. Because Arya Stark never wanted to be a queen. Sansa Stark seems content to look after the people of North. Tyrion seems uninterested either. Rest were never really important in terms of "throne" plot.

But obviously viewers were not prepared when Bran was declared the king of Westeros. The North, however, remained an independent state ruled by Sansa and “Bran the Broken” became king of the Six Kingdoms.

Bran's surprising appointment to sovereign has resulted into numerous memes and funny reactions on social media.

Here are all the reactions to Bran's ending in the Game of Thrones finale:













facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

