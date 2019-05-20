English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Game of Thrones: The Best Reactions to Bran's Ending in 'The Iron Throne' Episode
HBO's blockbuster show Game of Thrones has come to an end after eight seasons, and fans are reliving the journey.
Warning: This article contains major spoilers.
All good things must come to an end!
After a series of gruesome deaths and brutal twist and turns that spanned nearly a decade from 2011 to 2019, Game of Thrones finally concluded with the final episode of its eight and last season airing Sunday night.
Ever since the very first episode of this Season, fans have obsessed over who gets to rule Westeros. While many believed that Daenerys Targaryen, the unburnt mother of dragons, would eventually make it to the Iron Throne, others felt that Jon would be the one to sit on the throne, considering he is the most honourable and heroic character in the show.
But as we all know, Game of Thrones has become known for shocking moments in each series. The show probably wouldn't have been able to do justice to its reputation that it built over the years had Jon or Dany would get to be king or queen. So clearly, Bran remains to be one of the realistic candidates for the throne. Because Arya Stark never wanted to be a queen. Sansa Stark seems content to look after the people of North. Tyrion seems uninterested either. Rest were never really important in terms of "throne" plot.
But obviously viewers were not prepared when Bran was declared the king of Westeros. The North, however, remained an independent state ruled by Sansa and “Bran the Broken” became king of the Six Kingdoms.
Bran's surprising appointment to sovereign has resulted into numerous memes and funny reactions on social media.
Here are all the reactions to Bran's ending in the Game of Thrones finale:
me and the three other bran stans tonight pic.twitter.com/SkkyhRosXf— king bran supremacist (@aryasloki) May 19, 2019
Bran Stark becomes king.♂️♂️— RealTalk (@RealTal73035196) May 20, 2019
Please someone explain to me the point of making Jon Snow Aegon Targaryen and bringing him back to life if he wasn’t going to become king.
Why is show doing me like this now#TheFinalEpisode #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/Yz2Ffs1vcb
Bran Stark watching everybody die & argue for years knowing it was paving his way to the throne. #GameOfThrones #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/wXWxEfEGjA— GameOfKweens (@GameofKweens) May 20, 2019
When you do none of the work on a group project but get all the credit #GameOfThones #branstark pic.twitter.com/ZMKYG7Dizw— Jacob Burdett (@JohnHenderson_9) May 20, 2019
