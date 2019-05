Game of Thrones The Last Watch: Fans Call the Documentary a Love Letter to GoT's Crew

2 years ago I was invited to Westoros and I found some truly amazing people there, full of heart. The film we made; THE LAST WATCH is about to go out on tv all around the world. Holy moly. Ice & fire, love and goodbyes ❄️‍⚡️❤️#TheLastWatch @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jEGelYhnmm — Jeanie Finlay (@JeanieFinlay) May 27, 2019

I am living for this documentary because there is just SO much that goes into filming and these people are FINALLY getting the credit they rightly deserve #TheLastWatch — (@ballingggg) May 27, 2019

#TheLastWatch is a love letter to the #GameofThrones crew and they deserve every praise we can come up with. — Carla Azevedo (@liagalanodel) May 27, 2019

Mad respect to all the cast and crew that made Game of Thrones something incredible. The Last Watch documentary shows the amount of effort that went into it - mighty impressive stuff. BRAVO! And thank you. #GameOfThrones #TheLastWatch — Nick Nullafy (@nullafy) May 27, 2019

Watching Kit react to the fact Jon kills Daenerys, brought tears to my eyes #thelastwatch #GameOfThrones @GameOfThrones — Cindy Nichter (@CindyNichter) May 27, 2019

That is absolutely insane that they built King's Landing on a Belfast car park #TheLastWatch #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/jHbd4Uqamx — Chris Hampton (@WatchWando) May 27, 2019

I fully accept that this is in my nerd realm, but @GameOfThrones #thelastwatch is better than the whole of season 8. #GameOfThrones — miriamvines (@miriamvines) May 27, 2019

It was totally a love letter to everyone involved for sure... Give season 8 more credit....I found it handled with great care and very poetic. — ncfrye (@anissacorrell) May 27, 2019

Earlier this month, Game of Thrones fans gave a bittersweet parting goodbye to the decade long show with the premiere of its finale episode, The Iron Throne. But their watch has not ended yet. GoT makers bring forth a two-hour documentary titled, The Last Watch that brings the focus on the Herculean efforts put in by the team to present the colossal fantasy drama.To put together the documentary, director Jeanie Finlay stayed on the GoT sets capturing the "tears and triumphs of making". description of the documentary on her website reads, "'Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch' delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.""Much more than a 'making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it," the description adds.The documentary is said to be made with unparalleled access, which makes it an "up-close and personal portrait" of the show. Taking the production at the centre of attention, it follows the crew and the cast as they battle the extreme weather conditions, work day and night to beat the deadlines and maintain blocks to keep spoilers away. Talking about the cast and crew, Finalay tweeted, "My crew were beyond amazing and worked incredibly hard in all kinds of extreme weathers."Going by the trailer, we can expect a detailed look into the making to battle sequences like Battle of Winterfell, The Long Night and The Bells. It also contains the footages of the table reading session of season 8, which shows Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow in the show having an emotional reaction and losing a tear or so along with Emilia Clarke.Describing the documentary in a tweet, Finaly wrote, "2 years ago I was invited to Westoros and I found some truly amazing people there, full of heart. The film we made; THE LAST WATCH is about to go out on tv all around the world. Holy moly. Ice & fire, love and goodbyes." (sic)No matter how much fans despise the last season and sign petitions for its remake, one cannot discard the efforts of the cast and crew to put up one of the most loved shows on television.While a number of fans were left disappointed with the final season, they call The Last Watch, a "love letter to the 'Game of Thrones' crew" and credited them with the appreciation they deserve. In fact, some think that it is better than the entire season 8 put together.Recognising these efforts fans took to social media to express their gratitude for the team. Take a look!