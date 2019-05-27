Game of Thrones The Last Watch: Fans Call the Documentary a Love Letter to GoT's Crew

2 years ago I was invited to Westoros and I found some truly amazing people there, full of heart. The film we made; THE LAST WATCH is about to go out on tv all around the world. Holy moly. Ice & fire, love and goodbyes ❄️‍⚡️❤️#TheLastWatch @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jEGelYhnmm — Jeanie Finlay (@JeanieFinlay) May 27, 2019

2 years ago I was invited to Westoros and I found some truly amazing people there, full of heart. The film we made; THE LAST WATCH is about to go out on tv all around the world. Holy moly. Ice & fire, love and goodbyes ❄️‍⚡️❤️#TheLastWatch @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jEGelYhnmm — Jeanie Finlay (@JeanieFinlay) May 27, 2019

I am living for this documentary because there is just SO much that goes into filming and these people are FINALLY getting the credit they rightly deserve #TheLastWatch — (@ballingggg) May 27, 2019

#TheLastWatch is a love letter to the #GameofThrones crew and they deserve every praise we can come up with. — Carla Azevedo (@liagalanodel) May 27, 2019

Mad respect to all the cast and crew that made Game of Thrones something incredible. The Last Watch documentary shows the amount of effort that went into it - mighty impressive stuff. BRAVO! And thank you. #GameOfThrones #TheLastWatch — Nick Nullafy (@nullafy) May 27, 2019

Watching Kit react to the fact Jon kills Daenerys, brought tears to my eyes #thelastwatch #GameOfThrones @GameOfThrones — Cindy Nichter (@CindyNichter) May 27, 2019

That is absolutely insane that they built King's Landing on a Belfast car park #TheLastWatch #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/jHbd4Uqamx — Chris Hampton (@WatchWando) May 27, 2019

I fully accept that this is in my nerd realm, but @GameOfThrones #thelastwatch is better than the whole of season 8. #GameOfThrones — miriamvines (@miriamvines) May 27, 2019

It was totally a love letter to everyone involved for sure... Give season 8 more credit....I found it handled with great care and very poetic. — ncfrye (@anissacorrell) May 27, 2019