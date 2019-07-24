Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones' Varys Actor Blames 'Media-led Hate Campaign' for Season 8 Criticism

Appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, 'Game of Thrones' actor Conleth Hill labelled criticism of season 8 a “media-led hate campaign”.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones' Varys Actor Blames 'Media-led Hate Campaign' for Season 8 Criticism
Image of Conleth Hill, Peter Dinklage, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill appeared at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con International gathering with some of the cast members of the long-running HBO fantasy-drama. Appearing in the panel, Hill seemed to hold the media at fault for spawning negativity surrounding season 8.

Speaking at Comic-Con, Hill responded to the backlash levelled at the series' final season and called it a “media-led hate campaign”.

Appearing alongside co-stars Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and more to answer fans’ questions surrounding season 8, Hill also sought to clear his earlier statement about the final season.

Putting things into perspective, Hill had earlier claimed in May that he was quite "inconsolable" after learning his character in final season would die.

"I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time,” he had said after season 8's ending received negative response, more than positive.

Read: Game of Thrones: Varys Actor Admits to Being 'Frustrated' With His Character Arc

On July 19, Hill said that his earlier interview, after the series concluded, was scrutinised by the press and “picked over like a whale on a beach,” reported nme.com.

He added, “[The media] took all the negative out of it and none of the positive,” he continued. “For the record, I loved all my ten years on Game of Thrones.”

Game of Thrones season 8 is leading the nominations list of the Emmys with a record 32 nominations in various technical and artistic categories. It remains to be seen how many trophies the show adds to its tally this time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram