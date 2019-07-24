Game of Thrones' Varys Actor Blames 'Media-led Hate Campaign' for Season 8 Criticism

Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill appeared at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con International gathering with some of the cast members of the long-running HBO fantasy-drama. Appearing in the panel, Hill seemed to hold the media at fault for spawning negativity surrounding season 8.

Speaking at Comic-Con, Hill responded to the backlash levelled at the series' final season and called it a “media-led hate campaign”.

Appearing alongside co-stars Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and more to answer fans’ questions surrounding season 8, Hill also sought to clear his earlier statement about the final season.

Putting things into perspective, Hill had earlier claimed in May that he was quite "inconsolable" after learning his character in final season would die.

"I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time,” he had said after season 8's ending received negative response, more than positive.

On July 19, Hill said that his earlier interview, after the series concluded, was scrutinised by the press and “picked over like a whale on a beach,” reported nme.com.

He added, “[The media] took all the negative out of it and none of the positive,” he continued. “For the record, I loved all my ten years on Game of Thrones.”

Game of Thrones season 8 is leading the nominations list of the Emmys with a record 32 nominations in various technical and artistic categories. It remains to be seen how many trophies the show adds to its tally this time.

