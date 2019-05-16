English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers'
Ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and into original scripts, it has been receiving severe criticism over its plot lines.
Image: Twitter
Ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and into original scripts, it has been hit with criticism that timelines have been compressed, key players have been acting out of character and the writing has a rushed feeling, leading to plot holes and decisions that seemingly come out of nowhere.
Especially the last two episodes of the Season 8 has been facing a lot of backlash on social media. The outrage began two weeks ago with the beheading of Nathalie Emmanuel's Missandei, one of the few non-white characters on the HBO's long-running fantasy drama. Many fans thought that her death was anti-climactic and unsatisfying.
That feeling only increased with season 8 episode 5, The Bells. Many viewers felt that Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen's violent turn into the "Mad Queen Daenerys", who torched the innocents of King's Landing, was "uncalled" for.
Now, more than one lakh people have signed a petition on Change.org to get the entire season remade “with competent writers.”
The petition argues that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”
The Change.org petition, titled "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers," was started earlier this week, and already collected over 105,000 signatures in a matter of days.
