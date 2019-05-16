Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers'

Ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and into original scripts, it has been receiving severe criticism over its plot lines.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers'
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and into original scripts, it has been hit with criticism that timelines have been compressed, key players have been acting out of character and the writing has a rushed feeling, leading to plot holes and decisions that seemingly come out of nowhere.

Especially the last two episodes of the Season 8 has been facing a lot of backlash on social media. The outrage began two weeks ago with the beheading of Nathalie Emmanuel's Missandei, one of the few non-white characters on the HBO's long-running fantasy drama. Many fans thought that her death was anti-climactic and unsatisfying.

That feeling only increased with season 8 episode 5, The Bells. Many viewers felt that Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen's violent turn into the "Mad Queen Daenerys", who torched the innocents of King's Landing, was "uncalled" for.

Now, more than one lakh people have signed a petition on Change.org to get the entire season remade “with competent writers.”

The petition argues that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The Change.org petition, titled "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers," was started earlier this week, and already collected over 105,000 signatures in a matter of days.

Follow @News18Movies for more




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram