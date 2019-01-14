GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser

Get ready to return to Westeros one last time as the premiere date for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has been revealed.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
Image credits: HBO
Loading...
Get ready to return to Westeros one last time as the premiere date for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has been revealed. Winter is officially coming April 14!

In an over one minute long teaser footage just before the debut of season 3 of True Detective, HBO made the announcement about the premiere date for the final season of GOT.

The teaser video shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) walk through the crypts of Winterfell. At one point, we see Jon pass a statue of Lyanna Stark, his birth mother, hearing the voices of their dead family members. The three arrive at the end of the hallway, where they see their own statues as a frost approaches through the tunnels.



Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik, will direct episodes. Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman (co-executive producer) and Dave Hill have scripted the episodes.

The final season will consist of six episodes. Recently, co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said that the final season “is about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honours very much what (author George RR Martin) set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram