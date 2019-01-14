English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
Get ready to return to Westeros one last time as the premiere date for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has been revealed.
Image credits: HBO
Get ready to return to Westeros one last time as the premiere date for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has been revealed. Winter is officially coming April 14!
In an over one minute long teaser footage just before the debut of season 3 of True Detective, HBO made the announcement about the premiere date for the final season of GOT.
The teaser video shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) walk through the crypts of Winterfell. At one point, we see Jon pass a statue of Lyanna Stark, his birth mother, hearing the voices of their dead family members. The three arrive at the end of the hallway, where they see their own statues as a frost approaches through the tunnels.
Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik, will direct episodes. Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman (co-executive producer) and Dave Hill have scripted the episodes.
The final season will consist of six episodes. Recently, co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said that the final season “is about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honours very much what (author George RR Martin) set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”
