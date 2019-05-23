Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones would be Tough to Emulate, says Baahubali Director Rajamouli

Rajamouli is currently on a schedule break of his upcoming multilingual magnum opus "RRR", which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

IANS

May 23, 2019
Game of Thrones would be Tough to Emulate, says Baahubali Director Rajamouli
A still of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) from Game of Thrones.
Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who raised the bar for Indian cinema with the epic "Baahubali" series, said the just-concluded international show "Game Of Thrones" (GoT) was an emotional roller-coaster ride and would be tough to emulate for years to come.

Rajamouli bid adieu to "Game of Thrones" in an emotional social media post, in which he also said the last season was disappointing.

The widely popular show, after running for almost a decade, came to an end this week and it left fans around the globe emotional.

Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote: "Goodbye 'Game of Thrones'. What a journey it has been. For ten years you made our emotions rise and fall in an emotional roller coaster ride.

Having made "Baahubali" on an epic scale, Rajamouli admitted the art of storytelling used in "Game of Thrones" would be "difficult to emulate for years to come". He said all the characters of the show, whether dead or alive, were "etched deeply into our memories".

Thanking the makers of the show, he said the final season was "disappointing". "But I guess you were hinting us from the beginning."

Rajamouli is currently on a schedule break of his upcoming multilingual magnum opus "RRR", which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.
