Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist

Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby on the sets of the show.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Yara Greyjoy is one of the fiercest women on Game of Thrones, and actress Gemma Whelan, who brings her to life on screen, is no less in real life either. In an empowering post recently, Gemma shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby on the sets of the show, while in full makeup and costume.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes photo before the airing of the third episode of Season 8, Gemma wrote, "Enjoy tonight's episode guys...! Yara's got some big news."

Although we do not know whether the big news she was referring to is the death of her onscreen brother Theon, the photo got a thumbs up from a lot of Game of Thrones fans. HBO's official handle responded with a "aggressive fighter, loving mother" comment, while a fan commented, "Yara. The ultimate feminist that women need. Woop woop."



One fan commented, "Proud of you, mama. Nothing like nursing sessions between battle scenes, I'm sure", while another said, "What an empowering and beautiful photo!! You're a ninja!!"

Some fans even dropped funny comments, such as "What is fed may never cry" in a parody of the Iron Islands' slogan - 'What is dead may never die'. Another viewer commented, "I hear Giants Milk is all the rage these days", referring to Tormund Giantsbane's claim that he got his strength from giant's milk.

The first episode of season 8 saw Yara being rescued by brother Theon Greyjoy from the clutches of Euron Greyjoy. Theon then seeks her permission to leave for Winterfell in order to fight against the army of the dead. Yara stays back in Iron Islands, and was absent from the third episode, which showed the Battle of Winterfell.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram