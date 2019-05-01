Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist

Yara Greyjoy is one of the fiercest women on Game of Thrones, and actress Gemma Whelan, who brings her to life on screen, is no less in real life either. In an empowering post recently, Gemma shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby on the sets of the show, while in full makeup and costume.Sharing the behind-the-scenes photo before the airing of the third episode of Season 8, Gemma wrote, "Enjoy tonight's episode guys...! Yara's got some big news."Although we do not know whether the big news she was referring to is the death of her onscreen brother Theon, the photo got a thumbs up from a lot of Game of Thrones fans. HBO's official handle responded with a "aggressive fighter, loving mother" comment, while a fan commented, "Yara. The ultimate feminist that women need. Woop woop."One fan commented, "Proud of you, mama. Nothing like nursing sessions between battle scenes, I'm sure", while another said, "What an empowering and beautiful photo!! You're a ninja!!"Some fans even dropped funny comments, such as "What is fed may never cry" in a parody of the Iron Islands' slogan - 'What is dead may never die'. Another viewer commented, "I hear Giants Milk is all the rage these days", referring to Tormund Giantsbane's claim that he got his strength from giant's milk.The first episode of season 8 saw Yara being rescued by brother Theon Greyjoy from the clutches of Euron Greyjoy. Theon then seeks her permission to leave for Winterfell in order to fight against the army of the dead. Yara stays back in Iron Islands, and was absent from the third episode, which showed the Battle of Winterfell.