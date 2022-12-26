Games To Balloons, Inside Pre-Birthday Bash of Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Daughter Ayat

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrated their daughter Ayat Sharma’s birthday on Sunday. The party was filled with lots of joy, games, and balloons for all the kids. Arpita and Aayush struck poses for the shutterbugs with their kids as they arrived for the celebration.

At the event, Arpita donned a zebra print dress while Ayat rocked the floor with a cute print frock. Aayush sported a white vest with a button-down shirt layered with a leather jacket and a pair of denim. Meanwhile, their son Ahil was seen in a grey tie-dye co-ord set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The pre-birthday celebration was a starry affair. It was attended by many celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Arbaaz Khan, Helen Sohail Khan, Pulkit Samrat and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others.

It was also a treat to watch veteran actress Helen at the birthday bash. She looked eternal in a white floral print kurta set. She was seen hugging Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan.

Even Karan Johar’s twin was also seen arriving at the party with their nannies. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared a clip of Roohi Johar entering the party with excitement followed by her brother Yash Johar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Aparshakti even shared a few glimpses from inside the birthday bash. Sharing on Instagram stories, he added a snap with Arpita and Aayush with their kids along with his little munchkin Arzoie and wife Aakriti Ahuja. The embedded text reads: “Happy birthday Ayat”.

Arpita and Aayush got married in 2014 and are proud parents of six-year-old son Ahil and Ayat who was born on December 27, 2019. Ayat shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

On the work front, Aayush Sharma was last seen in the action thriller film Antim: The Final Truth alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. He recently introduced Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady for the next action thriller, AS04.

