Ganapath: Tiger Shroff to Star in Action Film Set in Post-pandemic World, Watch Video

Actor Tiger Shroff is set to star in an action film set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era. Sharing a teaser motion poster that goes with the theme of the film, titled "Ganapath". The action-packed thriller is helmed by director Vikas Bahl, who directed "Queen" and "Super 30" in the past. "Ganapath" is planned as the first film of a franchise.

Tiger wrote on Instagram: "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath -- get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!" The teaser has a dialogue by Tiger that goes: "Jab aapan darta hai nah tab apan bohot marta hai (when I get scared, I bash up a lot)." Watch the video here:

"This film is different for me from the rest of the films I've done till date because of the character I play," said the "Baaghi" actor.

Added Bahl: "It's a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world," he said.

"I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world," said the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The shoot begins in mid 2021 and the film is scheduled to release in the following year.