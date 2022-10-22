Gandhada Gudi Pre-release Event: Neene Rajakumara song leaves Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans Emotional

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi will be released on October 28, a day before his first death anniversary. The Sandalwood star passed away on October 29 last year. The makers of the film and Puneeth’s fans have planned a week-long event, Puneeth Parva, to mark the release of his last movie and first death anniversary. A pre-release event of Gandhada Gudi was held at Sri Krishna Vihar Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Friday, October 21.

During the event, singer Vijay Prakash sang Neene Rajakumara, a tribute song to the iconic actor, popularly known as Appu. The song left the fans and Puneeeth’s wife Ashwini Rajkumar in tears. The Rajkumar family members including Shiva Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Geetha Shivakumar and Vinay Rajkumar were present at the event and they became emotional after the song.

The song, Neene Rajakumara, was composed 11 months back when Puneeth breathed his last. The song was published on YouTube channel of Ashwini Recording Company.

The heartwarming track has been penned by Dr. Annapoorna. Singers NS Nanjanagud, Madesh Mysore and Baluprakash lent their voices for this tribute song. It was launched under the banner of Chikkadevarammana Krupe. This 4-minute video is enough to make you emotional if you are Puneeth’s fans.

The video is a compilation of events on the terrible day of October 29,2021, when Appu left the world. The video captures the emotions of the people, fans and his family members. Sequences from some of his best movies are also a part of the video. Childhood pictures, and marriage snaps completed the tribute song.



At the event, actors like Dali Dhananjay, Rakshit Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Akhil Akkineni and Sudha Murthy spoke about Puneeth Rajkumar and their first experience with him. In Shivamogga, the Veera Kesari Youth Association held a programme in honour of Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. To mark the first anniversary of Puneeth Rajkumar’s death, his supporters have planned a week-long event.

