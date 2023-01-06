Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh: Meet The Lead Actors Of This Rajkumar Santoshi Film

Director Rajkumar Santoshi, after almost a decade-long break, is all set to take the big screen by storm with his highly-anticipated film, Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. The film’s teaser was finally unveiled on January 2, 2023, and it received a thunderous response from the masses. The historical drama, which revolves around Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse’s fictional encounter in prison, is slated for release on January 26.

The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial will lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan at the box office. The cast of Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh is headlined by Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar, along with Arif Zakariya, Pawan Chopra, Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini in key roles. Deepak will be seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi, and Chinmay will essay the character of Nathuram Godse in the fictional historical drama. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, read on to know about the lead actors in detail.

Who is Deepak Antani?

Deepak Antani is a noted actor, director and scriptwriter in the Hindi film industry. He has directed many television shows, telefilms, commercials, plays and even feature films in his career. Before Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, Deepak portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the 2016 film Gandhiji My Mentor, directed by Nilay Dave and Anil Pandey. He also holds the Limca Book Of Records for his striking resemblance with the Father of the Nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mid-Day Gujarati (@middaygujarati)

Who is Chinmay Mandlekar?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinmay Deepak Mandlekar (@chinmay_d_mandlekar)

Chinmay Mandlekar is a popular face in the Marathi film industry. He has proven his mettle as a versatile actor with his exemplary performances in films like Farzand, Fatteshikast, and Pawankhind. The actor also carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema with his outstanding portrayal of Farooq Malik Bitta in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

Read all the Latest Movies News here