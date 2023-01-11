Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer: Rajkumar Santoshi Creates a Universe Where the Mahatma Survives Nathuram's Bullets

After the much-talked-about teaser of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, the makers today dropped the thought-provoking trailer of Rajkumar Santoshi’s film. The film talks about a parallel universe where Mahatma Gandhi survived Nathuram Godse’s bullets and then tries changing the ideologies of the man who tried to shoot him.

The trailer gives the audience a glance into this war of ideologies between Gandhi and Godse and makes them inquisitive about which of these two iconic characters wins this war. Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani look so real as they portray Godse and Gandhi on screen that it leaves you with goosebumps.

Along with getting into this contradictory world of Gandhi and Godse, the trailer also talks about the world of politics post Independence. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh also marks the debut of Anuj Saini and Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and has been backed by Manila Santoshi.

Tanisha Santoshi shared the trailer on her social media handle and wrote, “Baat Gandhi ya Godse ki nahi hai. Baat desh ki hai! Watch the #GandhiGodseEkYudh trailer now! In cinemas this #RepublicDay, 26th January 23".

Earlier, the young debutant shared her look from the film and penned an emotional note which read, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time. And it’s finally here!!! I’m extremely grateful to be a small part of a one of a kind film, made by a visionary film-maker. Feeling extremely emotional to be sharing the first look of my character. I need all your blessings and love “.

The film also marks the comeback of the director Rajkumar Santoshi after almost 9 years. His last directorial was the 2013 film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero which features Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. He is known for some of the biggest commercial hits including Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ji Ghazab Kahani, and Ghayal.

Gandhi Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set for a theatrical release on January 26. There will be a box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ which will be releasing on January 25.

