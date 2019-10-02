Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Ben Kingsley to Naseeruddin Shah, Actors Who Played Bapu On-screen

Mahatma Gandhi lovingly called Bapu was born on October 2, 1869. He is remembered for his struggle to attain freedom from British rules. His works has been written elaborately in the pages of history and several books. Indian cinema also has recognised Bapu's contribution and a number of films have been made on his life.

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is observed as Gandhi Jayanti. On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, here is a look at some of the actors who essayed the role of Bapu in films:

JS Cashhyap

He played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the 1963 film, Nine Hours to Rama. The movie shows the nine hours of Nathuram Godse's life before he killed the legendary Mahatma.

Ben Kingsley

The actor played Bapu in the 1982 film Gandhi. The film, a British-Indian co-production, was written by John Briley and produced and directed by Richard Attenborough.

Annu Kapoor

The actor essayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the 1993 film Sardar, which was a depiction of the life of Bapu's friend, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Rajit Kapur

The actor played the role of Bapu in the 1996 Shyam Benegal directorial film - The Making of the Mahatma. The stellar performance of Rajit Kapur made him win several awards.

Darshan Jariwala

The actor played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the 2007 film - Gandhi, My Father - directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The film explores the troubled relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. The role of Bapu's son Harilal Gandhi was essayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Naseeruddin Shah

The actor played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film Hey Ram released in the year 2000. The film was based of partition of India and the assassination of Bapu by Nathuram Godse.

Dilip Prabhavalkar

The actor played the role of Bapu in the sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The film was released in 2006 and was a hit with Sanjay Dutt returning as the famed-character Munna Bhai.

Srikant

The actor played the role of Bapu in Telugu film Mahatma released in 2009. The film showed the transforming journey of a rowdy person to a man who followed the path of Gandhism.

