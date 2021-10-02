Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 7 Movies Featuring Gandhiji as a Character

Mahatma Gandhi’s extraordinary life, non-violent approach, and teachings have served as great life lessons for all of us. Fondly known as ‘Bapu’, Mahatma Gandhi continues to serve as an inspiration for every generation. There have been many filmmakers who have tried to showcase our Father of the Nation’s life on the silver screen.

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, let’s reminisce the life of this legendary, iconic man by revisiting the movies that featured Gandhiji as a character:

Lage Raho Munna Bhai: Owing to the intriguing depiction of Gandhiji’s principles and how they impacted Munna, the don, this movie assumed cult status. Starring Sanjay Dutt, this movie on ‘Gandhigiri’ was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dilip Prabhavalkar, the Marathi actor, essayed the role of Gandhi.

Gandhi, My Father: Produced by Anil Kapoor, this was a beautiful movie that depicted the father-son relationship of Gandhi-Harilal. Darshan Jariwala played Gandhi and Akshay Khanna essayed the role of his son, Harilal Gandhi in this Feroz Abbas Khan movie.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: In this autobiographical movie, directed by Jabbar Patel, Mohan Gokhle portrayed Gandhi’s role. Mammootty played the titular character in this film that showcased Mahatma Gandhi’s grey aspects too.

Sardar: Talking about Gandhiji’s character in movies and not mentioning this one by Ketan Mehta would be inappropriate. Based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life, Sardar had Annu Kapoor essay Gandhiji’s role, wonderfully.

Hey Ram: This Kamal Haasan’s movie had Naseeruddin Shah essay Gandhi’s character in it. It also starred Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherji.

Mahatma: This Telugu action drama movie directed by Vamsi was based on a rowdy man whose life gets inspired by Mahatma’s ideologies. Srikanth and Bhavana played lead roles in this movie.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar played the central characters in the movie. It revolved around a retired man who suffers from dementia and thinks he assassinated Gandhiji. This was an interesting psychological drama that had Gandhiji’s essence spread all over the film.

