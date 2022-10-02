CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#5G#CongressCrisis#BiggBoss16#IndianOfTheYear#RussiaUkraineWar
Home » News » Movies » Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Top 7 Movies Revolving Around Bapu, India's Father of the Nation
1-MIN READ

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Top 7 Movies Revolving Around Bapu, India's Father of the Nation

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 07:40 IST

New Delhi, India

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, let’s reminisce the life of Mahatma Gandhi by revisiting the movies that featured Gandhiji as a character.

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, let’s reminisce the life of Mahatma Gandhi by revisiting the movies that featured Gandhiji as a character.

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, let’s reminisce the life of Mahatma Gandhi by revisiting the movies that featured Gandhiji as a character.

GANDHI JAYANTI 2022: Mahatma Gandhi’s extraordinary life, non-violent approach, and teachings have served as great life lessons for all of us. Fondly known as ‘Bapu’, Mahatma Gandhi continues to serve as an inspiration for every generation. There have been many filmmakers who have tried to showcase our Father of the Nation’s life on the silver screen.

ALSO READ: Happy Gandhi Jayanti: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, let’s reminisce the life of this legendary, iconic man by revisiting the movies that featured Gandhiji as a character:

  1. Lage Raho Munna Bhai
    Owing to the intriguing depiction of Gandhiji’s principles and how they impacted Munna, the don, this movie assumed cult status. Starring Sanjay Dutt, this movie on ‘Gandhigiri’ was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dilip Prabhavalkar, the Marathi actor, essayed the role of Gandhi.
  2. Gandhi, My Father
    Produced by Anil Kapoor, this was a beautiful movie that depicted the father-son relationship of Gandhi-Harilal. Darshan Jariwala played Gandhi and Akshay Khanna essayed the role of his son, Harilal Gandhi in this Feroz Abbas Khan movie.
  3. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
    In this autobiographical movie, directed by Jabbar Patel, Mohan Gokhle portrayed Gandhi’s role. Mammootty played the titular character in this film that showcased Mahatma Gandhi’s grey aspects too.
  4. Sardar
    Talking about Gandhiji’s character in movies and not mentioning this one by Ketan Mehta would be inappropriate. Based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life, Sardar had Annu Kapoor essay Gandhiji’s role, wonderfully.
  5. Hey Ram
    This Kamal Haasan’s movie had Naseeruddin Shah essay Gandhi’s character in it. It also starred Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherji.
  6. Mahatma
    This Telugu action drama movie directed by Vamsi was based on a rowdy man whose life gets inspired by Mahatma’s ideologies. Srikanth and Bhavana played lead roles in this movie.
  7. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara
    Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar played the central characters in the movie. It revolved around a retired man who suffers from dementia and thinks he assassinated Gandhiji. This was an interesting psychological drama that had Gandhiji’s essence spread all over the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 02, 2022, 07:40 IST
last updated:October 02, 2022, 07:40 IST